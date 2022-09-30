Read full article on original website
Football: Wolves open 8-7A with win over defending state champs
BUFORD, Ga. — Despite the dominating start to their first season in Class 7A, Buford’s real test began Friday night against defending state champion Collins Hill. The No. 1-ranked Wolves passed, making it look easier than the 23-3 win appeared at Tom Riden Stadium in both teams’ Region 8-7A opener.
Football: Gainesville rolls over Lanier, 42-14
SUGAR HILL, Ga. — It was all about the second half for No. 3 Gainesville. Big Red outscored Lanier 28-7 en route to a 42-14 drubbing of the Longhorns (2-4, 1-1) on Friday at Lanier Community Stadium. Gainesville (6-0, 2-0) is off to its best start since 2009 and...
AAA: Georgia gas prices up 6 cents in wake of Hurricane Ian
Georgia gas prices ticked up slightly this week in response to the threat of Hurricane Ian, according to the weekly fuel price report from AAA. The agency said the average price for a gallon of regular gas ticked up six cents compared to the week prior. The new statewide average as of Monday was $3.17. That average was 17 cents less than a month ago and 19 cents more than this time last year.
Ben H. Camp
Ben H. Camp, age 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, died quietly in his sleep on September 25, 2022, at Pebblebrook at Park Springs following a short illness. Ben was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by Jo Bryson Camp, his wife of 68 years; sister, Betty R. Camp; three children, Barrey Camp of Decatur, GA, Lynda Harmon (Mike) of North Carolina, Terri Smith (Andy) of South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Lauren Ravenel (Henry), Ryan Camp (Kateland), Stanton Camp, Gabrielle Camp, Joanna Harmon, Jared Swilley, Christina Amateau (Todd), Haley Shepard (Jon), and seven great-grandchildren.
GSP says Lilburn man facing more charges after Rabun County motorcycle chase
A Lilburn man now faces two dozen charges after a chase last week in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol added charges against Shawn Patrick McLaughlin after a blue pack containing a pistol and marijuana was located on the edge of the woods where McLaughlin fled prior to wrecking, according to GSP.
Martha Lancaster Byrd
Martha Lancaster Byrd, 90, died peacefully in her sleep October 1, 2022. Martha was born June 10, 1932, to Dr. and Mrs. H. H. Lancaster. She spent her early childhood in Dahlonega, where the family lived on the ground floor of her father’s clinic, then moved to New Holland and attended Gainesville City Schools. She met Walter, her future husband, while she was a cheerleader and he played quarterback for the Gainesville Red Elephants. In 1953 she graduated from Georgia State College for Women, where she majored in Retailing and performed with the college’s modern dance company. She and Walter married the same year, and, after a brief residence in El Paso, Texas, they returned to Gainesville to raise their family. In 1963, she opened a private kindergarten named Candy Cane. She had five students, including her younger daughter; along with academics, they were taught dance by her sister, Mary Dobbs, and music by a neighbor who played the piano. Tuition was $16 a month. During the next few years, while expanding her pre-school, Martha attended graduate school at UGA and earned a Masters in Early Childhood Education. Eventually, Candy Cane’s enrollment was around a hundred students, and it was recognized statewide as an outstanding pre-school program. Serving as President of the Georgia Preschool Association, Martha began to advocate for adding kindergarten to the public school system, and she worked with legislators to design that curriculum. When it was adopted, she closed Candy Cane to join the faculty at Enota Elementary, where she taught for another decade. In 1989, when she retired to become a full-time grandmother, she was named a Gracious Lady of Georgia and recognized for her volunteer work (with Gainesville Arborists, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and the First Baptist Church), as well as for her career in education.
Forsyth County wreck claims life of Dacula man
A Dacula man died after his truck left the road and struck a utility pole Friday night in Forsyth County. Robert Meyer, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road, in Cumming, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
Dwight "Slim" Kinsey
Dwight "Slim" Kinsey, 77 of Gainesville died Sunday October 2, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia...
Marjorie R. Power
Marjorie R. Power, 93 of Gainesville died Saturday October 1, 2022, at her residence. Services to be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge...
Jean Harper
Jean Harper, 90 years old, took her celestial departure on October 2nd, 2022, at home in Lawrenceville, GA. Jean was born in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago on September 16th, 1932, to the late Victor and Violet Frederick. Jean worked at Premier Shirt Factory as a factory worker and Lady Hochoy...
GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy
A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
Yvonne C. Martin
Yvonne C. Martin, 83, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Born August 8, 1939 to the late Howard and Floy Coats, she had lived in Dawson County for the past 15 years having moved from Gilmer County. A homemaker at her death, she was employed for many years at Sears. A loving wife and mother, she was very devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel Coats, Howard Coats, Jr., and Jimmy Coats.
Athens officers investigating fatal shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 52-year-old man Sunday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released yet, died of his injuries just after 3:30 Sunday on Fairview Street in Athens. Anyone with information regarding the death, which police have ruled...
Benigna "Nina" Merced
Benigna "Nina" Merced, age 90 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1932 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico to the late Francisco Merced and the late Inocencia Báez. Nina will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, sister, neighbor and friend to many. She was a great "Abuela Nina" to all of her grandchildren, who will miss her greatly. Nina was a homemaker and an active member of the catholic church. She took much pride in being a tidy person and always kept a beautiful home. She was a very happy person, always seeing the best in life and wanting to celebrate the good times. In the bad times, Nina was the first to be by her family's side and let them know that they were loved.
One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire
One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
John Richardson “Rich” Brannon
Mr. John Richardson “Rich” Brannon, 74, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Dr. Bill Coates, Mr. Hammond Law and Mr. Paul Christensen will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Hall County native Anna Hester named new Vision 2030 executive director
On Oct. 3, Hall County native Anna Hester will begin her new role as executive director of Vision 2030. Hester had been working for the chamber for the past year in a project manager role for economic development before taking up her new role. “I actually had the opportunity to...
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
A Dacula family of six was displaced from their home following a fire Saturday night. Three of the family members were home when their neighbors alerted them of the fire at 8:14 p.m.. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the porch of...
Sheriff’s office: Woman with meat cleaver seriously injures man
A Gainesville woman was arrested early Monday, charged with assaulting a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute. Cristal Hernandez, 28, remained at the Hall County Jail with no bond early Monday, charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. The incident occurred on Butterworth Lane in the East...
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
