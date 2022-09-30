ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Reid Park Reimagined' survey closes Friday, Sept. 30

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The second public survey in the City of Tucson's 'Reid Park Reimagined closes just before midnight Friday night, which means you have just over a day to give feedback on the three park concepts developed after the first phase of the planning process was completed earlier this year .

The survey consists of three potential park designs, and is designed so that survey-takers can give input on the pros and cons of each of the three designs. Comments will be be displayed publicly on the master plan survey website once results are received and compiled.

Each of the three concepts focuses on a different priority for the park, and were designed around feedback received during the spring survey.

City of Tucson
'Reid Park Reimagined' concept 1: Focus on recreation

In the first of the three concepts, the city says the design "takes Reid Park's role as a centrally located and large park as a cue to expand offerings that serve the entire city. Barnum Hill remains a center of natural recreation which is enhanced by a desert landscape garden to the west."

City of Tucson
'Reid Park Reimagined' concept 2: Focus on environment

The second concept "takes the love the community expressed for Barnum Hill, the ponds and other natural features of the park and expands it dramatically. Significant portions of the park will be dedicated to native and nature enjoyment, interpretation and education. Through realignment of Citation Wash, the park becomes part of a flood control and water quality strategy that makes smart use of water resources."

City of Tucson
'Reid Park Reimagined' concept 3: Focus on culture

The third design concept focuses on culture and "understands that Reid Park is home to many vibrant festivals and forms of artistic expression. A new and expanded performance center becomes an anchor for outdoor spaces with a variety of cultural and events programming potential surrounded by a vehicular loop for convenient access."

The master plan for the park is intended as a roadmap for the Reid Park's long-term evolution, says the City, and will be used to provide a strategic vision that could guide any future changes to the park.

The survey link for the Gene C. Reid Park Master Plan Development can be found online , and the survey will remain open until Friday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

