Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.

