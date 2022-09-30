ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Linus Business#The Quest For Lighter#Oned Battery Sciences#Sinanode#Ev#Ultium#Gm Ventures#American#Effe
torquenews.com

Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car

The Model 3 RWD, with LFP Batteries is the most efficient EV of 2022, according to the Department of Energy website. Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car. The Tesla Model 3, a single motor, rear-wheel drive vehicle with LFP batteries (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate), is the most efficient vehicle on the Department of Energy's highest MPGe list for 2022 electric vehicles. Tesla's Model Y, Model S, and Model X were also on the list as well.
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030

In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023

Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
BUSINESS
Salon

California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car

The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever

General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Peugeot 3008 And 5008 Gain Hybrid Option For 2023, Electric E-408 Officially Confirmed

Peugeot announced new additions to its electrified model range for 2023, including self-charging hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs while confirming there is a fully electric e-408 coming soon. Starting next year, the entire Peugeot range – including passenger and commercial vehicles – will be available with at least one hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric powertrain option.
CARS
Carscoops

Hyundai Starts Selling Third-Party Security Kit To Slow Rampant Thefts In The U.S.

Hyundai has a solution for owners of its vehicles being targeted as part of a social media-driven spate of thefts across the United States. Customers who want an added layer of security can now purchase a Compustar anti-theft security kit for $170. All of the automaker’s 820 dealerships across the United States are authorized to sell and install the kit.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K

Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy