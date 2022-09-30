Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Bad Candy
With Halloween on the way, it’s only right to start focusing on the things that go bump in the night and everything that tries to bump but ends up tripping and falling into a rotting pile of pumpkins or something equally nasty. Despite having been out for the past couple of years, it’s easy to understand why Bad Candy hasn’t really been on the lips of so many horror buffs since the stories held within this movie are juvenile as hell but kind of fun at the same time. In a big way, it does feel as though a couple of these stories are something that might have been thought up by those who know what they want to see but can’t quite translate that to the screen. The one redeeming quality that this movie possesses is that it does star Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot, as Chilly Billy, a DJ that’s telling each story as it happens, as though it’s not real. Of course, things turn out to be very real when all is said and done, but it’s an entertaining ride, all the same, one realizes that shutting off their brain and parking themselves for a couple of hours is the best way to enjoy this movie.
Movie Review: Bombshell
It’s tough to comment on this movie from a male perspective without sounding like a jerk or like someone that might be wondering why women don’t come forward when they’ve been harassed or abused. There are plenty of reasons why women don’t stand up and shout out their abuse to the heavens while pointing the finger at their abuser, but it doesn’t make the matter any less frustrating when it happens years later, and the excuse is that they wanted to get ahead and make something of themselves. Even that’s hard to argue against since there are men out there that treat women so horribly that it becomes very easy for ladies to look at any man and wonder if they’re going to get the same treatment. Bombshell is one of those movies that a person tends to watch for entertainment, so long as they don’t have to think about the real-life scandal that took place and made this movie possible. The fact is that men shouldn’t be embarrassed to be men after watching this and if any guy does then he might have a guilty conscience to fix later on.
Movie Review: Dreamcatcher
Horror movies come and go, and a lot of them tend to be filed away, but there are some that might be remembered by some folks since they deliver something that might be considered to be entertaining. Dreamcatcher is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is worth the attention it’s been given, but there is plenty to be said about it that might not be as complimentary as people might like. For one, the movie is a little predictable once a person figures out how the formula is being used and what is bound to happen, and to whom. One thing that can kill any movie is realizing what the formula is, how it works, and the many different ways it can be tweaked. In this particular movie, there are a lot of signs as to who is going to be killed next when things are going too well and will need to be broken up just because it advances the story a little more. But in this case, the story feels as though it was extended without need.
Movie Review: Hocus Pocus 2
Let me start by saying that I don’t take a lot of pleasure in bashing movies. It’s not that much fun, it’s not something that’s conducive to telling a story, and it’s not fair because each movie takes a lot of work to complete. But, here it goes. Hocus Pocus 2 was miles beyond the original movie and not in a good way. Back in 1993, the Sanderson sisters were a great deal of fun since they were evil in a comical manner, they were ridiculous in a lot of ways, but they were watchable since they leaned heavily into the idea of being evil witches that didn’t care if they caused harm or sucked the souls from young children to expand their own lives. They were evil without apology, and they worshipped Satan, for crying loud, and yet this all fit well into a kids’ movie since Disney hadn’t yet started going woke, and jokes were still funny, and acting was still allowed to be a little edgier and raw, and the first movie, in general, was a good time if one enjoyed that kind of thing. In other words, the sequel took on the woke approach and somehow is still being lauded as one of the best movies made this year. But the truth, if anyone is willing to tell it, is that humanizing the witches, the villains, was another misstep in a long, broken line of missteps that Disney has taken at this point.
Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow
Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
The 10 Best The Wire Episodes of All Time
The debate for the greatest TV show of all time has raged for a long time, and for a while now, it has been narrowed down to The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire. While there is a lot of evidence to say why one is better than the other, the undeniable fact is that all three shows have a set of particularly iconic episodes. In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best episodes of “The Wire” of all time.
The Star-studded Casts of the Bullet Train Movie
Although this is not a direct review of the movie, if you haven’t seen Bullet Train, consider it a must-watch. The movie is an action-packed comedy with several highlights. However, away from the movie’s storyline, one cannot ignore the caliber of actors featured. It’s common to have top-rated...
Billy Eichner Blasts Straight People For Bros’ Disappointing Box Office Number
The gay romantic comedy is touted as the first big studio gay film that features gratuitous sex and some other R-Rated goodness. If you don’t, Billy Eichner likely thinks you’re a homophobic weirdo. On a serious note, the gay romantic comedy was heavily promoted leading up to its premiere. Universal Pictures reportedly spent $30 million to $40 million just to advertise the feature. It’s estimated that it cost around $22 million to make. Universal Pictures did everything in its power to make sure this film succeeded, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
A closer look at the lead actors in the movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sets the stage for an entertaining masterpiece. As the movie progresses, it metamorphoses into a satirical exposé of the hypocritical, extravagant, and sometimes scandalous activities that have plagued some megachurches in the past decades.
The Best James Earl Jones Movies to Watch
James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood and with a career spanning five decades, you’ve likely heard or seen him in one movie or another. Many of his fans may not know this, but he started as a stage actor before spreading his wings in the entertainment industry.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For
Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
Are People Really Surprised That Box Office Predictions Are Low for Sequels?
It’s been said and it will keep being said, sequels have a tough time when it comes to the box office for a number of reasons, but one that’s more important than anything else. They have to equal or surpass the original movie, which is often quite difficult if the first movie turned out to be one of the best movies of its time. Avatar is a good example, since the upcoming sequel is going to have to do far more than the original did, and the world-building that requires is phenomenal. But the fact that so many people don’t expect the average sequel to earn less at the box office is kind of interesting since the increased numbers that have been seen over the years are impressive in some cases, but not all that great in others when comparing the price of a ticket from decades ago to now. A lot of people who don’t understand the industry and inflation will look at a movie that makes hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and think that movies have gotten better over the years. They’re not wrong, but they’re not taking into account everything that goes into the industry, especially the idea that sequels are still thought of as inferior by a lot of moviegoers.
10 Best Ways to Say ‘Cheers’
Plenty of people enjoy going out and having a drink now and then, or perhaps every weekend, but how many know more than one way to drink to their health or anyone else’s? It’s a small matter to many folks, but the idea of being able to give a hearty ‘cheers’ to one’s fellow partiers is something that could be construed as good manners or even something that makes a person a little worldly. The idea of saying cheers is to wish good luck or good health to another person or to a group, and it’s often overlooked. But just to be polite and to be considered at least a little well-versed in the nature of drinking, it might be prudent to learn how to say cheers in the language of whatever country one happens to be in since, if done correctly, this could impress a few people or at the very least make them feel that a person belongs at that moment. But it does help if you can speak the word, or words, in the manner they’re meant to be spoken.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: Udun-Recap
Things have been pushed to a level that makes one feel that it’s time to prepare for the coming of Mordor and an era of warfare, and some people might think that it’s about time, while others might be a little confused as to why this chain of events came to be in this manner. What some folks might need to remember is that at some point, Mordor needed to be formed, and the people of Middle Earth would need to be made to fear the coming of Sauron. This is all material that is being used to build toward the original trilogy, and much like the original trilogy, there’s plenty of room to play with the narrative, so long as it pushes forward in a manner that supports the formation of the original story. But as things continue to progress, one can’t help but think that this current episode is about to stand out as the trigger that will allow the intro of the initial trilogy to stand out as it already has.
Is There A Stranger Things Spin Off Coming to Television?
Are the rumors true? Is there a Stranger Things spin-off in the works? More specifically, is there a Stranger Things spin-off featuring nothing but Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, in the works? The rumor mill has been working overtime all summer, providing ample rumors. Fans can’t decide if they’re overwhelmed with excitement, skeptical, or plain disbelieving. The truth is that fans have a while to wait for the fifth and final season of the hit show – at least until 2024 – and this is leaving every single fan chomping at the bit for any new piece of information. Is there a Stranger Things spin-off featuring Eleven in the works?
Whatever Happened To Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is widely known for his work in Home Improvement. He also brought the young version of Simba from the Disney movie to life by voicing him. The kids from the 90s remember him well from voicing many great characters of that time. Jonathan voiced Pinocchio in the...
10 Performances That Deserved an Academy Award
The Academy Awards, commonly referred to as the Oscars, have been recognized by many as the most prestigious awards that individuals in the film and entertainment industry can obtain. However, the awards are known for having a poor record of selecting worthy winners, more so in recent years. As a result, some performances that have been praised by audiences and critics alike have failed to garner a nomination, let alone an Academy Award, raising questions, accusations, and allegations. In that spirit, we will list ten performances by actors and actresses that deserved an Academy Award but never received one.
The Amazing Cast and Characters in Free Guy Movie
Free Guy was definitely one of the best movies of 2021. The movie had 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.1/10 on IMDb, and 4.6/5 on Vudu. One of the best things that can ever happen to any movie is to be given thumbs-up by critics. If you haven’t seen the movie, you should definitely include it on the list of movies to watch before the end of 2022.
37 Hysterical Knock-Off Halloween Costumes That Are So Bad, They Might Actually Be Brilliant
Forget Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! This year, I want to dress up as a Pubescent Frog of Silent War.
