Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104
TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
TVOvermind
Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow
Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies
Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said. Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando’s name as the winner for best actor. Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the then-ongoing weekslong protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando’s absence. She said Brando had written “a very long speech” but she was restricted by time to brief remarks. Producer Howard Koch had allegedly warned Littlefeather, then 26, that he would have her arrested if she spoke for more than a minute.
Gianni Russo had to battle Marlon Brando after snagging Carlo Rizzi role in “The Godfather”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – He’s a central character in two of the most iconic scenes in what many consider to be the greatest film of all time, “The Godfather.”. But Gianni Russo, who played traitorous Carlo Rizzi in the film, had to go nose-to-nose with Vito Corleone himself, legendary actor Marlon Brando, before filming even began.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Seized
Scott Adkins is one of those stars that manage to hang with the A-list actors at times but appears bound and determined to keep pumping out direct-to-video movies that aren’t horrible but aren’t always that great. Seized is one of his many movies that does have a solid premise and enough action to be a lot of fun, but it also feels kind of generic in a lot of ways since it introduces a protagonist and his son and establishes that the wife/mother isn’t around, and then proceeds to create a dilemma between the father and son. Then, when a dart hits the protagonist in the neck, he wakes to find that his son has been abducted, and an unknown antagonist wants the hero, who is codenamed Nero from his days as an operative, to kill off rival cartel members that are known for their violent habits and tendencies. Not only does this stranger arm Nero, but he gives him a bodycam to wear and a bulletproof ride as well. One might actually question the sense of this, but the bodycam does kind of cover up the plot hole that’s opened when one thinks of how unwise it is to arm a person that is intent on recovering their child and has the skills to do it.
AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finds New Life in Historical Revamp of Anne Rice’s Iconic Novel: TV Review
As every network jockeys to own the shiniest piece of IP possible to attract distracted viewers, the best thing to say about any adaptation is that it honors the source material while also evolving it, believably and purposefully, to fit a new medium. AMC aims to do exactly that with “Interview With the Vampire,” the first installment of what it’s calling “The Immortal Universe,” having bought the rights to many of Anne Rice’s most iconic works. With both the books and evocative 1994 film to contend with, creator Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”) took on an admittedly enormous challenge. How do you...
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
TVOvermind
Blueface Knocks Out Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Surprise, surprise, there’s trouble in paradise for the romantic couple. Last month, Blueface and Chrisean Rock got into a heated altercation down on Hollywood Blvd on August 2. That was followed up with Rock getting arrested for another incident involving the Compton native, with the rapper going viral for posting an Instagram story pleading with Rock to leave him for good:
TVOvermind
The Star-studded Casts of the Bullet Train Movie
Although this is not a direct review of the movie, if you haven’t seen Bullet Train, consider it a must-watch. The movie is an action-packed comedy with several highlights. However, away from the movie’s storyline, one cannot ignore the caliber of actors featured. It’s common to have top-rated...
TVOvermind
10 Things That Will Make You Forgive Adam Levine After Recent Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine has just been hitting headline after headline following the recent cheating allegations by Sumner Stroh. This was just after Behati Prinsloo, his gorgeous wife, announced that baby number three was on the way! Prinsloo was shocked and hurt by all the drama, but she believes Adam. The rock artist denied any claim of a physical affair, but lines were still crossed in their relationship, and we were still somewhat heartbroken. This only begs for a “Things You Didn’t Know” list that will make you forgive the Grammy award winner.
