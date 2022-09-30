Scott Adkins is one of those stars that manage to hang with the A-list actors at times but appears bound and determined to keep pumping out direct-to-video movies that aren’t horrible but aren’t always that great. Seized is one of his many movies that does have a solid premise and enough action to be a lot of fun, but it also feels kind of generic in a lot of ways since it introduces a protagonist and his son and establishes that the wife/mother isn’t around, and then proceeds to create a dilemma between the father and son. Then, when a dart hits the protagonist in the neck, he wakes to find that his son has been abducted, and an unknown antagonist wants the hero, who is codenamed Nero from his days as an operative, to kill off rival cartel members that are known for their violent habits and tendencies. Not only does this stranger arm Nero, but he gives him a bodycam to wear and a bulletproof ride as well. One might actually question the sense of this, but the bodycam does kind of cover up the plot hole that’s opened when one thinks of how unwise it is to arm a person that is intent on recovering their child and has the skills to do it.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO