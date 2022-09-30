ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Volunteers build backyard playset for girl diagnosed with cancer

By Kym Gable
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Volunteers build backyard playset for 7-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV caught up with a crafty crew of volunteers who are building hope for kids with cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation and volunteers from Howard Hanna were in Aliquippa constructing a backyard playset for 7-year-old Kennedy Pavlisko, who's battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Roc Solid's Michael Wiegand said, "The first thing that's taken away from a kid when they're diagnosed is play because they're spending a lot of time at the hospital, away from their friends. So if we can give a little peace and solace to the family and a little play back to the kid, that's what works."

Dennis Cestra from Howard Hanna said, "We can talk about giving back to the community, but when you really get hands-on with an event like this and you can see the impact it has on a little girl like Kennedy, it really is a fulfilling thing."

Kennedy's dad told KDKA-TV, "Our family's forever grateful to them for helping and supporting her."

