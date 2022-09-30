Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO