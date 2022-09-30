Read full article on original website
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean in Wilson
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean on Saturday October 1, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 11:00am. About Mind Matters:. So Fresh N So Clean...
October 2, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Assist with literacy activities in a kindergarten or first grade classroom in the Allentown School District one hour or more per week. Allentown School District Foundation requires clearances and attendance at an orientation session. The first orientation of the 2022-23 school year will be held at Hays Elementary School on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Pre-registration required. Adults only. Contact Vicki Newhard, 484-765-4121, newhardv@allentownsd.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000TyyFmEAJ.
