Williamsburg, VA

13News Now

What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads today

NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsburg, VA
13News Now

44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Do you Know Your Zone? Here's how tidal flooding can impact you.

NORFOLK, Va. — Here in Hampton Roads, we aren't strangers to flooding. Many of us have dealt with it on some level every time it has rained more than an inch or two. According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, there are over a million residents in the Tidewater area that are vulnerable to flood waters from hurricanes and other types of tropical storms.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Hampton Roads#Travel Destinations
13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk's state of emergency set to expire Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Monday, the City of Norfolk announced the state of emergency will expire Tuesday at 8 a.m. All city offices, recreation centers and libraries will resume normal operations on Tuesday, the city said. Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding."
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!. The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
HAMPTON, VA
