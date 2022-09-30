Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads today
NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Flooding expectations continue to lower; Here's how they look for Norfolk, Yorktown, Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads. 13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted. We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down...
Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
Virginia Beach Oceanfront slammed by remnants of Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront stayed rainy and windy throughout the day on Friday. So much so, a steeple at Galilee Church on Pacific Avenue fell. It seems to be resting on Holly Hill Apartments, right next door. Not far from the church, weather...
44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend
SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
Do you Know Your Zone? Here's how tidal flooding can impact you.
NORFOLK, Va. — Here in Hampton Roads, we aren't strangers to flooding. Many of us have dealt with it on some level every time it has rained more than an inch or two. According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, there are over a million residents in the Tidewater area that are vulnerable to flood waters from hurricanes and other types of tropical storms.
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
Virginia Beach woman among Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist in hurricane-stricken Florida
NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of people are reportedly dead, after Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage in Florida. Emergency responders from Hampton Roads have been unrelenting in their efforts to help with the aftermath. In addition to local rescuers with Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) conducting search operations and assisting...
Norfolk's state of emergency set to expire Tuesday
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Monday, the City of Norfolk announced the state of emergency will expire Tuesday at 8 a.m. All city offices, recreation centers and libraries will resume normal operations on Tuesday, the city said. Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding."
Hampton declares emergency ahead of nor'easter, expects flooding conditions similar to Hurricane Sandy
HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton saw strong winds and flooding from a nor’easter on Monday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, eventually a post-tropical storm, combined with a cold front to create this storm. "I have been here years and years cleaning up after the storms," said...
Why the rain from Hurricane Ian is exactly what Hampton Roads needs
NORFOLK, Va. — It's going to be a wet, windy weekend with remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into the area, but it's not all bad. Here are some key points on why Hampton Roads needs all this rain. As of midnight Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport, the region...
Gloucester County, bracing for nor'easter, under 'local emergency'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is preparing to declare a local emergency on Monday because of risks from high flooding and winds. The county is expecting to be hit by a nor'easter formed from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian. The storm will roll over Gloucester between Sunday night and Tuesday.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events. Normally from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't...
Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center
HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!. The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
NASA Langley partners with Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, COSI to serve food and STEM kits to families
HAMPTON, Va. — Lavonne Brown is one of many residents on the peninsula grateful to pick up fresh food provided by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “It helps out a whole lot and we’re blessed,” resident Lavonne Brown said. Volunteers hold a mobile food distribution every month at...
