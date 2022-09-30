Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
KTVL
Grants Pass police stop robbery, arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff
GRANTS PASS — Police in Grants Pass brought in a SWAT team after an interrupted burglary on SW Jordan Street escalated into a two-hour standoff with the suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:15 AM, the Grants Pass Police Department received a call from a resident who was not home, but was notified by his security system that an intruder had broken in.
crimevoice.com
Crescent City Police Pull Over Stolen Vehicle; Driver Arrested
Originally Published By: Crescent City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-22-2022 California Highway Patrol Officers from the Crescent City area stopped a stolen vehicle out of Brookings, Oregon, in the 2900 block of Lesina Road. During the course of the traffic stop they requested the help of CCPD Sgt. Lopez...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon man is dead and two other men injured from a weekend crash on Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation intends to determine whether intoxication is a contributing factor to a Friday crash involving a pickup and two motorcycles. It says 36-year-old Dustin Small of Pendleton died in the crash and 32-year-old Matthew Small of Gresham was hospitalized.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON DRUG/WEAPON CHARGES
A Glendale man was jailed on drug and weapon charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A DCSO report said at 12:30 p.m. parole and probation requested that a deputy respond to the 100 block of Decker Avenue in Glendale after drug paraphernalia was allegedly located during a home monitor. A deputy allegedly located approximately 20 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and $250 in cash. 47-year old Joshua Rymer was reportedly in possession of a spring assisted pocket knife. DHS Child Welfare responded to take custody of a minor child who was on the scene.
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
KTVL
German cyclist hit by truck on Highway 101, victim succumbs to injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A German cyclist was struck by a truck Thursday, September 29, in Douglas County. Police say at 2:21 p.m., a Dodge Ram 1500 truck, driven by 40-year-old Ryan Davidson of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as 29-year-old Nathalie Friese of Germany on Highway 101, near milepost 209.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flew over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
kezi.com
Alleged Eugene bank robber arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies after vehicle chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who law enforcement agencies say robbed two banks was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that involved the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police after Eugene Police Department provided a description of the vehicle, the EPD says. According to the EPD, Bryan Michael...
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED PAROLE VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged parole violation early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 3:10 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said a woman was leaning up against a vehicle, was yelling and had her pants pulled down. The 36-year old allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and using methamphetamine.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
