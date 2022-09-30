TROY — It didn’t come easy. But, the Tippecanoe football team was able to grind out a 21-7 victory over Troy in a game where all the scoring was in the first half. The Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL and will host Piqua, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, Friday night.

TIPPECANOE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO