Covington, OH

Sidney Daily News

Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen

Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Week 8 MVL Football Preview

First place in the MVL Miami Division will be on the line Friday night when Tippecanoe football hosts Piqua. Both teams come in with matching records of 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL — with both teams losing to Xenia. Piqua is coming off a 56-3 romp over...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys cross country team finished second in the Jim Murray Invitational Saturday. Troy runners places and times were Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:58.6; Kyle McCord, 8, 17:02.6; Luke Plaisier, 10, 17:04.6; Gavin Romberger, 21, 17:47.0; Noah Zink, 23, 17:53.3; Chris Snyder, 31, 18:10.5 and Ryan McChesney, 36, 18:14.8.
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies

COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
COLDWATER, OH
Covington, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Covington, OH
Education
City
Covington, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

THS senior percussionist selected for OMEA All-State Band

TROY — Nathan Weidner began his band career following in older sister Shana’s footsteps. Now, however, the Troy High School senior is going where few before him have. Weidner, a senior percussionist with the Troy High School band, recently learned he has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Leadership Troy Class of 2022 to host inaugural community day event

TROY – The Leadership Troy Class of 2022 will host the inaugural SERVE TROY event on Oct. 22, 2022. This event is the capstone project for the class and was designed to provide a direct impact on the Troy Community through the power of Leadership Troy Alumni. Volunteers will...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Night Football Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua football team celebrated homecoming with a 56-3 romp over Greenville Friday night. The showdown is now set for first place in the MVL Miami Division. Piqua will travel to Tippecanoe Friday night, with both team entering the game 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.
PIQUA, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD WINS FIFTH IN A ROW

YOUNGSTOWN OH- The two teams in this Saturday matinee matchup came in on different sides of the momentum spectrum. Mooney had a couple of tough games in row, and Springfield came in on a 4 game winning streak. In three hard fought sets, it was the Tigers that kept their momentum going with a sweep. (25-21 25-23 25-20)
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

J.R. Clarke hosts rededication and anniversary event

COVINGTON – The Covington community joined together on Sunday, Oct. 2, to celebrate the “rededication of the J.R. Clarke Public Library and the 160th anniversary year of the birth of J.R. Clarke” at the library. Library Director, Cherie Roeth, said, “We all had a wonderful time talking...
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events

TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM. The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe football guts out win over Troy in MVL action

TROY — It didn’t come easy. But, the Tippecanoe football team was able to grind out a 21-7 victory over Troy in a game where all the scoring was in the first half. The Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL and will host Piqua, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, Friday night.
TIPPECANOE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president

MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center. “Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,”...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
SPRING VALLEY, OH
dayton.com

Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’

Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vendors galore at Oktoberfest

Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
URBANA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fifth annual BoroFest to take place tomorrow at North Park

The City of Springboro is holding the fifth annual BoroFest tomorrow at North Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. according to a release from a city spokesperson. Guests can enjoy live music from The Eagles Project and the Naked Karate Girls. The release advised attendees to bring their own seating for the concert area.
SPRINGBORO, OH

