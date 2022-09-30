Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 8 MVL Football Preview
First place in the MVL Miami Division will be on the line Friday night when Tippecanoe football hosts Piqua. Both teams come in with matching records of 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL — with both teams losing to Xenia. Piqua is coming off a 56-3 romp over...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup
SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys cross country team finished second in the Jim Murray Invitational Saturday. Troy runners places and times were Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:58.6; Kyle McCord, 8, 17:02.6; Luke Plaisier, 10, 17:04.6; Gavin Romberger, 21, 17:47.0; Noah Zink, 23, 17:53.3; Chris Snyder, 31, 18:10.5 and Ryan McChesney, 36, 18:14.8.
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
miamivalleytoday.com
THS senior percussionist selected for OMEA All-State Band
TROY — Nathan Weidner began his band career following in older sister Shana’s footsteps. Now, however, the Troy High School senior is going where few before him have. Weidner, a senior percussionist with the Troy High School band, recently learned he has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band.
miamivalleytoday.com
Leadership Troy Class of 2022 to host inaugural community day event
TROY – The Leadership Troy Class of 2022 will host the inaugural SERVE TROY event on Oct. 22, 2022. This event is the capstone project for the class and was designed to provide a direct impact on the Troy Community through the power of Leadership Troy Alumni. Volunteers will...
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team celebrated homecoming with a 56-3 romp over Greenville Friday night. The showdown is now set for first place in the MVL Miami Division. Piqua will travel to Tippecanoe Friday night, with both team entering the game 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD WINS FIFTH IN A ROW
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The two teams in this Saturday matinee matchup came in on different sides of the momentum spectrum. Mooney had a couple of tough games in row, and Springfield came in on a 4 game winning streak. In three hard fought sets, it was the Tigers that kept their momentum going with a sweep. (25-21 25-23 25-20)
miamivalleytoday.com
J.R. Clarke hosts rededication and anniversary event
COVINGTON – The Covington community joined together on Sunday, Oct. 2, to celebrate the “rededication of the J.R. Clarke Public Library and the 160th anniversary year of the birth of J.R. Clarke” at the library. Library Director, Cherie Roeth, said, “We all had a wonderful time talking...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM. The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe football guts out win over Troy in MVL action
TROY — It didn’t come easy. But, the Tippecanoe football team was able to grind out a 21-7 victory over Troy in a game where all the scoring was in the first half. The Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL and will host Piqua, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president
MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center. “Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,”...
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
dayton.com
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Urbana Citizen
Vendors galore at Oktoberfest
Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Fifth annual BoroFest to take place tomorrow at North Park
The City of Springboro is holding the fifth annual BoroFest tomorrow at North Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. according to a release from a city spokesperson. Guests can enjoy live music from The Eagles Project and the Naked Karate Girls. The release advised attendees to bring their own seating for the concert area.
Comments / 0