Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Fort Vannoy Farms is hosting its 13th annual Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch
GRANTS PASS — As some farms struggle with the ongoing drought and rollercoaster effects that came with the pandemic, one Southern Oregon has been able to stay afloat and host its 13th annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “We started this agritourism, is what it’s generically called, on the...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
KTVL
German cyclist hit by truck on Highway 101, victim succumbs to injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A German cyclist was struck by a truck Thursday, September 29, in Douglas County. Police say at 2:21 p.m., a Dodge Ram 1500 truck, driven by 40-year-old Ryan Davidson of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as 29-year-old Nathalie Friese of Germany on Highway 101, near milepost 209.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
KTVL
Gas prices in Medford rose 53 cents this past week
MEDFORD — In the last week, the average price of gas in Medford has risen 53.2 cents per gallon, spiking the cost of fuel up to 73.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.61/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel decreased...
KTVL
Anderson Butte fire now 100% contained at 25.5 acres
RUCHE — Updated Oct. 3 at 11:07 a.m.:. Overnight, firefighters were able to contain the Anderson Butte fire, located on Bureau of Land Management land roughly seven miles south of Jacksonville. The blaze was stopped at 25.5 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in a release. No homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
KTVL
Fire crews respond to grassfire along Redwood Highway near Kerby
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry quickly responded and put out an estimated quarter-acre grassfire along Redwood Highway in Kerby this afternoon. After the fire began, ODF wrote on Facebook that several engines were on scene and aggressively attacking the fire and more crews were...
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon man is dead and two other men injured from a weekend crash on Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation intends to determine whether intoxication is a contributing factor to a Friday crash involving a pickup and two motorcycles. It says 36-year-old Dustin Small of Pendleton died in the crash and 32-year-old Matthew Small of Gresham was hospitalized.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
36-year-old dies in crash involving two motorcycles and truck on Highway 234
JACKSON COUNTY — A 36-year-old motorcycle rider is dead after a truck turned onto Highway 234 from Old Sams Valley Road and crashed with his motorcycle and another that was driving westbound Friday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled...
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 9.30.
Peace at Home Advocacy Center Executive Director Melanie Prummer and Creating Community Resilience Coalition Manager Rachel Gustafson talk about the work of their organizations. Cick here to download for later listening: IDC 9 30 2022.
KTVL
Beaver dams could help reduce wildfire risk in Siskiyou County
Officials say the aquatic mammals could be an added benefit to wildfire mitigation in the Northstate. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has received over $3 million in funding as a part of continued beaver dam restoration projects. In a press release last week, the department said it is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
Comments / 0