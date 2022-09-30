Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4
Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Passing yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (50 - 92) 679 yards
Colton Horner, Redmond - (40 - 76) 674 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (57 - 86) 662 yards
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (41 - 71) 488 yards
Tommy Morris, Caldera - (24 - 65) 425 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend - (21 - 33) 376 yards
Passing TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 9 TDs (3 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View - 9 TDs (0 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 7 TDs (1 interception)
Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 4 TDs (3 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 613 yards on 108 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 387 yards on 56 carries
Sam Stephens, Summit - 265 yards on 59 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 261 yards on 50 carries
Austin Baker, Bend - 256 yards on 22 carries
Darik Taroli, Caldera - 218 yards on 46 carries
Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 196 yards on 50 carries
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 169 yards on 40 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 149 yards on 23 carries
Chase Sorenson, Caldera - 117 yards on 27 carries
Rushing TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 8 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 6 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs
Austin Baker, Bend - 3 TDs
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs
Chip Allers, Summit - 3 TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 3 TDs
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 465 yards on 23 receptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 250 yards on 11 receptions
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 232 yards on 18 receptions
Blake Groshong, Bend - 196 yards on 11 receptions
Trace Benner, Caldera - 160 yards on 16 receptions
Jack Foley, Mountain View - 152 yards on 14 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 147 yards on 13 receptions
Sam Creech, Mountain View - 133 yards on 6 receptions
Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 128 yards on 12 receptions
Harry Jennrich, Caldera - 101 yards on 10 receptions
Receiving TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 6 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 5 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs
Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 2 TDs
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 2 TDs
Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 2 TDs
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 47 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 44 tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 42 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 35 tackles
Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 32 tackles
Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 32 tackles
Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 31 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit – 29 tackles
Austin Baker, Bend – 28 tackles
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 27 tackles
Tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 10 tackles for loss
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit - 4 tackles for loss
Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 tackles for loss
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 3.5 tackles for loss
Rylen Castino, Ridgeview - 3 tackles for loss
Braden Bailey, Summit – 3 tackles for loss
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 3 tackles for loss
Lucas Steffen, Summit - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Chip Allers, Summit - 7 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 6 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend – 4 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 3.5 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks
Blake Groshong, Bend - 3 sacks
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 3 sacks
Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks
Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions
