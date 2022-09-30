Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 4

Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through four weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (50 - 92) 679 yards

Colton Horner, Redmond - (40 - 76) 674 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (57 - 86) 662 yards

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (41 - 71) 488 yards

Tommy Morris, Caldera - (24 - 65) 425 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (21 - 33) 376 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 9 TDs (3 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View - 9 TDs (0 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 7 TDs (1 interception)

Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 4 TDs (3 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 613 yards on 108 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 387 yards on 56 carries

Sam Stephens, Summit - 265 yards on 59 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 261 yards on 50 carries

Austin Baker, Bend - 256 yards on 22 carries

Darik Taroli, Caldera - 218 yards on 46 carries

Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 196 yards on 50 carries

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 169 yards on 40 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 149 yards on 23 carries

Chase Sorenson, Caldera - 117 yards on 27 carries

Rushing TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 8 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 6 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs

Austin Baker, Bend - 3 TDs

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs

Chip Allers, Summit - 3 TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 3 TDs

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 465 yards on 23 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 250 yards on 11 receptions

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 232 yards on 18 receptions

Blake Groshong, Bend - 196 yards on 11 receptions

Trace Benner, Caldera - 160 yards on 16 receptions

Jack Foley, Mountain View - 152 yards on 14 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 147 yards on 13 receptions

Sam Creech, Mountain View - 133 yards on 6 receptions

Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 128 yards on 12 receptions

Harry Jennrich, Caldera - 101 yards on 10 receptions

Receiving TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 6 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 5 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs

Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 2 TDs

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 2 TDs

Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 2 TDs

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 47 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 44 tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 42 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 35 tackles

Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 32 tackles

Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 32 tackles

Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 31 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit – 29 tackles

Austin Baker, Bend – 28 tackles

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 27 tackles

Tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 10 tackles for loss

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 4 tackles for loss

Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 tackles for loss

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 3.5 tackles for loss

Rylen Castino, Ridgeview - 3 tackles for loss

Braden Bailey, Summit – 3 tackles for loss

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 3 tackles for loss

Lucas Steffen, Summit - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Chip Allers, Summit - 7 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 6 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend – 4 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 3.5 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks

Blake Groshong, Bend - 3 sacks

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 3 sacks

Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks

Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions

—