College Park, MD

College Park, MD
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Annandale

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking in Annandale Sunday night. She was walking near the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place, Fairfax County Police say. She was taken to a hospital and died, police say. Police said...
ANNANDALE, VA
WJLA

One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Local Maryland Business Launching the "Band-Aid" of Nosebleeds

Elizabeth Clayborne of NasaClip joined us on Good Morning Washington joined us to talk about how NasaClip currently in clinical trials, is poised to become the “Band-Aid” of nosebleeds. The NasaClip device provides simple and effective nosebleed rescue at home or anywhere, using hands-free, external nasal compression with intranasal sponges that medicine can be added to – helping to stop nosebleeds fast. According to Clayborne, “TEDCO provided the capital, executive training, and the contacts to help bring the product to market.”
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

'A number of crashes': USPP warn of wet roads, accidents

WASHINGTON (7News) — U.S. Park Police said officers were called to a number of crashes Sunday. The agency posted a photo shortly before 9:30 a.m. of a vehicle that appeared to be lodged in a wooded area. The driver was not hurt, officials said. USPP is urging drivers to...
WASHINGTON, DC

