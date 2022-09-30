Elizabeth Clayborne of NasaClip joined us on Good Morning Washington joined us to talk about how NasaClip currently in clinical trials, is poised to become the “Band-Aid” of nosebleeds. The NasaClip device provides simple and effective nosebleed rescue at home or anywhere, using hands-free, external nasal compression with intranasal sponges that medicine can be added to – helping to stop nosebleeds fast. According to Clayborne, “TEDCO provided the capital, executive training, and the contacts to help bring the product to market.”

