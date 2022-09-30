Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Police release photo of man accused of firing gun inside Arundel Mills mall
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who, they say, accidentally fired a gun inside the Arundel Mills mall food court Saturday. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said the man was adjusting his pants when a gun in...
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
Man accidentally fires gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court, Anne Arundel PD says
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officers are investigating after they say a man accidentally fired his gun inside the food court Saturday at Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County. Nobody was shot, but at least two people got hurt as a result of the panic, in addition...
Man dropped off at Fairfax County hospital dies after Va. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man who was dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body has died, according to police. Authorities do believe the crime was a random act. Officers responded to Jeff Todd Way in the Alexandria area...
Man stabbed 'multiple times' after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed outside of a restaurant following a verbal dispute and physical altercation, officials said. The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at around 11:30 p.m. A man...
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team departed the Rockville staging warehouse around 11 p.m. Friday night. The team,...
Man shot on North Capitol St.; police on lookout for dark sedan with tinted windows
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW Sunday. DC Police tell 7News that the man was not conscious and not breathing when they found him. Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored sedan with tinted window last seen headed...
Man charged after firing shots inside Dumfries apartment with 5 kids home, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Officers were called to a Dumfries apartment complex to investigate a report of shots fired early Saturday morning, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened at Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments at around 12:59 a.m. Police reported that a man...
No charges for US Secret Service agents after shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home
WASHINGTON (7News) — No charges will be filed against two U.S. Secret Service officers following a deadly shooting outside the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in NW Washington, D.C. this past April. The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement on Monday, citing insufficient evidence in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Annandale
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking in Annandale Sunday night. She was walking near the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place, Fairfax County Police say. She was taken to a hospital and died, police say. Police said...
Concerns rise over delayed opening of Potomac Yard Metro Station in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria’s mayor and others in the city are expressing deep frustration after Metro’s announcement that the opening of the future Potomac Yard station will be delayed, yet again. “Clearly what’s happening right now, and the oversight that WMATA is providing, is not sufficient,”...
'Supporting them the best way we can': a renewed focus on teacher retention in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Amid an ongoing teacher shortage that's impacting school systems across the country, leaders at Alexandria City Public Schools say teacher retention is just as important as teacher recruitment. "Perhaps even more so," said ACPS interim superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt. "Knowing we are in a shortage...
One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
Allegheny woodrat rediscovered after 20 years in West Virginia park: NPS
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (7News) — Allegheny woodrats were captured, tagged, and released in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The woodrats were last seen 20 years ago and rediscovered this summer in the park's rocky forests. The Allegheny woodrat has experienced...
31 restaurants and counting are participating in 4th Annual Arlington Restaurant Week
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — If you're ready for some serious eats around Arlington, Virginia your time is almost here. The Arlington Chamber of Commerce announced its fourth annual Arlington Restaurant Week. From October 17-24, restaurants across Arlington will offer special prices for diners. Currently, 31 restaurants are...
Local Maryland Business Launching the "Band-Aid" of Nosebleeds
Elizabeth Clayborne of NasaClip joined us on Good Morning Washington joined us to talk about how NasaClip currently in clinical trials, is poised to become the “Band-Aid” of nosebleeds. The NasaClip device provides simple and effective nosebleed rescue at home or anywhere, using hands-free, external nasal compression with intranasal sponges that medicine can be added to – helping to stop nosebleeds fast. According to Clayborne, “TEDCO provided the capital, executive training, and the contacts to help bring the product to market.”
'A number of crashes': USPP warn of wet roads, accidents
WASHINGTON (7News) — U.S. Park Police said officers were called to a number of crashes Sunday. The agency posted a photo shortly before 9:30 a.m. of a vehicle that appeared to be lodged in a wooded area. The driver was not hurt, officials said. USPP is urging drivers to...
Weekly menu changes explain 'what the heck is going on' at northern Va. restaurant
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Small businesses like independent restaurants are struggling to find ways to stay afloat due to inflation. 7News Reporter Victoria Sanchez stopped by Dixie Bones restaurant in Woodbridge, Va. to see the innovative way the owner is dealing with rising costs and supply chain shortages. The...
