ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals RB Joe Mixon gets a big push for his first rushing TD of the season

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awdUD_0iFx1H4Y00

If you’ve been watching the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense this season, one thing is entirely familiar — Joe Burrow has been pressured and sacked a lot, despite the team’s re-structured offensive line. Not that all those sacks and pressures are the line’s fault.

There’s something else about this offense that has been quite unfamiliar — Joe Mixon, one of the best backs in the NFL today, has been just about invisible in a big-play sense. In Cincinnati’s first three games, Mixon had run 58 times for 163 yards, 2.8 yards per carry, and no touchdowns. He’s had just two runs of 10 or more yards, and just one run of 15 or more yards.

As this is the same guy who carried the rock 359 times for 1.467 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns in the regular season through the Super Bowl, this lack of production has been unusual — especially as Mixon was running last season behind a line that was allegedly worse.

With 10:19 left in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins’ outstanding defense, Mixon finally got in the end zone, and he did it with the help of just about his entire line.

Hopefully, this is the beginning of bigger and better things for Mixon this season — the 1-2 Bengals could really use it.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Miami Dolphins#Bengals
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy