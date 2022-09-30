EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO