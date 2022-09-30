ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

KWQC

Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police. East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug....
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling

Sterling Police were called out to the Schilling Funeral Home ,at 702 1st Ave, in Sterling on Thursday morning. After an investigation, Sterling Police arrested 29 year old Thomas O’Neal from Sterling for burglary, felony theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. O’Neal was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
STERLING, IL
Sterling, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
STERLING, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport woman robbed trying to sell an Xbox

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Freeport in which a thief made off with a woman’s Xbox. Police say the incident happened Thursday on West Stephenson Street when the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet a potential buyer. When the suspect arrived, he grabbed the machine and ran. The woman chased […]
FREEPORT, IL
KWQC

13-year-old charged with making threats at Davenport intermediate school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with threats made at a Davenport intermediate school. Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threat of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School, police said in a media release. Additional officers responded to...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deputy: Meth, hydrocodone found in vehicle during traffic stop

A 37-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after a deputy found her in a car with methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday. Monica Vasquez faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp; and four serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges. Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He pleaded...
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
FREEPORT, IL

