Ipswich, MA

Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
HAMPTON, NH
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
Caught in Southie

Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston

This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
BOSTON, MA
Letter: Engel says Electric Light Department changes are a bad idea

With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.
IPSWICH, MA
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway

Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
BEDFORD, NH
Zoning correction and update

IPSWICH — Town meeting articles are sprouting like weeds these days. First, the select board tried to be efficient and stuffed a bunch of stuff into a consent agenda. Some people felt that was too ambitious and the items stuffed into that bunch needed to be treated individually. In...
IPSWICH, MA

