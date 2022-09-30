Read full article on original website
Eric Idle cried when he got all-clear from cancer
Monty Python star Eric Idle broke down in tears when his cancer doctor told him he was going to live. The 79-year-old has revealed he remained stoic when he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago - insisting he "just got on with it" - but after undergoing surgery and several rounds of check-ups he was finally given the all clear.
Christina Hall wipes son from reality shows and social media amid custody row
Christina Hall will no longer feature her son Hudson in her reality TV shows or on her social media pages. The 39-year-old TV star has been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex Ant Anstead over care of their two-year-old son and were recently reported to be taking their case to mediation in a bid to resolve their issues - now Christina has hit out at her former partner on Instagram and revealed she's wiping their little boy from her public profiles.
Jeffrey Dahmer crew member claims show was 'treated horribly' onset
A production assistant who worked on Netflix's new show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has claimed she was ' 'treated horribly' onset. Crew member Kim Alsup posted a tweet about her experiences working on the show - which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer - claiming the job "took everything I had" and insisting seeing the trailer for the series brought back awful memories of her time on set.
Britney Spears' mom says sorry
Britney Spears' mother has apologised for "anything and everything" that has hurt her daughter. The 'Toxic' hitmaker was freed from a conservatorship partly overseen by her father Jamie Spears last November and since then, she has been very critical of both her dad for his control over her life and her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears for failing to offer her adequte help or support.
Hollywood Minute: Ringo Starr postpones concerts due to illness
Ringo postpones All Starr Band shows, Doug Jones returns as 'Billy Butcherson' in 'Hocus Pocus 2' and Shaq sings with Maroon 5 for children's charities. David Daniel reports.
Olivia Cooke had 'full mental breakdown'
Olivia Cooke had a "full mental breakdown" when she was 22. The 'House of the Dragon' actress went through an "awful" period in 2016 but refused to take a break and credits filming 'Ready Player One' and 'Thoroughbreds' while going through her struggles as a welcome distraction. She recalled: “It...
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
