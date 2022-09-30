Christina Hall will no longer feature her son Hudson in her reality TV shows or on her social media pages. The 39-year-old TV star has been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex Ant Anstead over care of their two-year-old son and were recently reported to be taking their case to mediation in a bid to resolve their issues - now Christina has hit out at her former partner on Instagram and revealed she's wiping their little boy from her public profiles.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 HOURS AGO