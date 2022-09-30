ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregame primer: Sharpsville set for showdown in Sharon

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – An important Region 3 football matchup takes center stage on Friday night in Western Pennsylvania.

Sharpsville (5-0) and Sharon (3-2) will renew their rivalry in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Blue Devils and Tigers.

Since 2012, Sharon has won four of the last six head-to-head meetings in the series.

