San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Fleet Week 2022: here's what you need to know

San Francisco's famed Fleet Week is back. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five Navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air. Activities and celebrations start up on Monday Oct. 3 and run through Sunday Oct. 9.
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry's response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week

Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities. Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City to catch all of Fleet Week's offerings. Aquatic Park ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellemming.com

29 Things to Do in San Francisco (in 2022)

You’ll never get bored of the endless amount of fun things to do in San Francisco. I mean, the Golden Gate Bridge city is a California staple. Established during the historic Gold Rush era, San Francisco is now a metropolitan paradise. It offers visitors high-end shopping, dining, and sightseeing options, along with some more budget-friendly attractions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

Getting to know arepas and Venezuelan cuisine.

Mornings on 2 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Venezuelan cuisine, and the chef behind Arepas en Bici, Victor Aguilar. Chef Victor started his business by delivering homemade arepas around San Francisco on his bike, shortly after being laid off during the pandemic. Today, his business is thriving and is delivering Venezuelan cuisine all over the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tinybeans.com

It's Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area

Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA

