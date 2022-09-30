Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Fleet Week 2022: here’s what you need to know
San Francisco's famed Fleet Week is back. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five Navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air. Activities and celebrations start up on Monday Oct. 3 and run through Sunday Oct. 9.
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week
Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities. Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City to catch all of Fleet Week's offerings. Aquatic Park ...
travellemming.com
29 Things to Do in San Francisco (in 2022)
You’ll never get bored of the endless amount of fun things to do in San Francisco. I mean, the Golden Gate Bridge city is a California staple. Established during the historic Gold Rush era, San Francisco is now a metropolitan paradise. It offers visitors high-end shopping, dining, and sightseeing options, along with some more budget-friendly attractions.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Critical Mass celebrates 30th anniversary with bike ride through San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Critical Mass, a monthly street demonstration in San Francisco that was rooted in controversy, celebrated its 30th anniversary Friday night. At its peak, it drew thousands of people and caused traffic jams and headaches for commuters. But the event has evolved over time. The tone and turnout...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
KTVU FOX 2
Getting to know arepas and Venezuelan cuisine.
Mornings on 2 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Venezuelan cuisine, and the chef behind Arepas en Bici, Victor Aguilar. Chef Victor started his business by delivering homemade arepas around San Francisco on his bike, shortly after being laid off during the pandemic. Today, his business is thriving and is delivering Venezuelan cuisine all over the Bay Area.
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
KTVU FOX 2
Tracing the delicious history of San Francisco's Mission-style burrito
The Mission-style burrito is ubiquitous and delicious, but who invented the delectable meal? KTVU's Sal Castaneda checks out two taquerias that claim they were the first to serve rice, beans, meat and toppings stuffed in a flour tortilla and wrapped up with foil.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
KTVU FOX 2
Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco
Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands walk in SF for Susan G. Komen Foundation
In San Francisco, more than 2,000 Bay Area residents participated in the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" Walk on Sunday. The walk brings support to breast cancer research, care, and advocacy. Emma Goss reports.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
