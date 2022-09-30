Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
Gov. Hochul Announces New Institute To Help Immigrants In New York State
With an increase in immigrants in New York due to the Governor's of Texas and Florida sending them to our state, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new institute to help them integrate. On Friday, September 30, 2022, Gov. Hochul announced the launch of New York State's Institute for Immigration...
8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State
It's always a terrible feeling when your favorite pizza place closes down for good. Lucky for us across New York State, we are home to 8 of the oldest pizzerias in the United States. Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They...
