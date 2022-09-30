Read full article on original website
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Works department to collect hazardous waste
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Turnpike Convenience Center at 2525 Concord Turnpike. According to the Public Works Department, the service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until...
chathamstartribune.com
Lottery funds not enough to fund school renovations
Kentuck Elementary School Principal Christie Dawson has a few specific concerns about her building when it comes to safety. One is that students must walk outside to get to the mobile classrooms and the gym. The second is that the pre-K classrooms are in the school’s basement and have only one entrance and exit — and those doors open directly to the outdoors.
WSLS
Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
NBC 29 News
New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
Virginia Business
Roanoke apartments sell for $14.6M
Gramercy Row Apartment Residences has a new owner. Tazewell Development LLC sold the 82-unit apartment community with ground floor commercial space in downtown Roanoke to a private investor group for $14.6 million on Sept. 22, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The apartments, built in 2017, are located at...
wfxrtv.com
I-81 Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Rest Area — located on southbound I-81, near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County — is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving to support holiday travel. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the rest area has been closed since May,...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
City of Danville waiving volume restrictions to collect storm debris
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Public Works Department says it is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of storm debris like tree limbs, brush, and other yard waste. Public works says they are trying to help the community clean up after the remnants of Ian came through. The waiver will be in […]
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
wfxrtv.com
Power outages in Danville
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
WDBJ7.com
Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following local effects from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who...
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
