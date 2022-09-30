Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)

