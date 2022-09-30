State-ranked United routs Warren JFK to continue win streak

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United boys soccer team scored twice in the first half to lead the way to a win over Warren JFK 4-1 on Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and to hear from United.

Coming into the game, the Eagles were ranked 12th in the latest state coaches poll.

United would open the scoring in the first half when Matthew Logan converted a penalty to make it 1-0.

They would double the lead shortly after when Maddox Andrea would put home a rebound to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

It would stay that way into the second half when United would add another off a corner that was put home by Landon Jones to make it 3-0.

United would round out their scoring a few minutes later on Andrea’s second goal of the night.

United improves to 11-1-2 on the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.