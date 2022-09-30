ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

State-ranked United routs Warren JFK to continue win streak

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United boys soccer team scored twice in the first half to lead the way to a win over Warren JFK 4-1 on Thursday night.

Coming into the game, the Eagles were ranked 12th in the latest state coaches poll.

United would open the scoring in the first half when Matthew Logan converted a penalty to make it 1-0.

They would double the lead shortly after when Maddox Andrea would put home a rebound to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

It would stay that way into the second half when United would add another off a corner that was put home by Landon Jones to make it 3-0.

United would round out their scoring a few minutes later on Andrea’s second goal of the night.

United improves to 11-1-2 on the year.

