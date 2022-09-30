Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
History Center to hold Oktoberfest fundraiser
The Niagara County Historical Society will hold its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. The popular event features a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, live music by The Frankfurters, a basket raffle, an Amish quilt raffle, dancing...
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
wnypapers.com
The Beach Boys announce 2022 holiday tour, stop at Shea's
‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra’ coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Dec. 9. √ Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys today...
wnypapers.com
New state & national record-setting pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 lbs.
27th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off held at Great Pumpkin Farm. On Oct. 1, national and state records were broken for the largest pumpkin, which weighed in at 2,554 pounds. Local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville brought in his entry to the 27th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off held at Great Pumpkin Farm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
26 Shirts passes $1.5 million raised to date
Over the weekend, 26 Shirts passed another milestone for donations to those in need in the community, having now raised over $1.5 million to date. A press release stated, “Since the company’s beginning in November 2013, the purpose of 26 Shirts has been to help local families and charitable foundations in need, with an emphasis on and priority given to health/medical concerns or unexpected family emergencies.”
wnypapers.com
Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club returns to Canada
On Sept. 28, the binational Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club held its first event in Ontario since the pandemic began. At Whiskey Run Golf Course in Port Colborne, “Goofy Golf” was fun; it was silly; and it raised funds to help the most vulnerable in the community!. Rotary District Gov....
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
wnypapers.com
DEC: Trapping permits now available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda & John White wildlife management areas
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will start accepting trapping permit applications today for three DEC wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Region 8. Permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White WMAs can be picked up in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Office located at 1101 Casey Road, Basom; or by calling DEC at 585-948-5182. Permit applications will be accepted from Oct. 3 to Nov. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Hochul: $5 million East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund open to applicants
Says fund will stabilize at-risk buildings for commercial use & redevelopment. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced applications are now open for a second round of the $5 million East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund in Buffalo. Her team said, “The fund is helping to protect the community fabric of east Buffalo,...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
wnypapers.com
Voccio to lead two fall foliage walks
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead two fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the group will follow the Great Gorge Railway trail from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, down the path of the railway, to just past the Whirlpool bridges, getting close to the rapids. Departure from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center is at 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda native serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
Craig Shells, a native of North Tonawanda, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space)....
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
buffalospree.com
Good morning, Buffalo!
AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”
Woman accused of stealing $6K while managing Hamburg youth hockey team
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the alleged thefts started in April 2019.
Restricted access on Knoche Road
Roadway to undergo several improvement projects over the next two weeks. Access to Knoche Road will be restricted while work is being done.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Family Violence Intervention Project: 'Safe at Home' conference to be held in person
The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and the Niagara County Family Violence Intervention Project, will host the 22nd annual “Safe at Home” conference for the first time since 2019. Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Niagara Riverside Resort (7001...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Comments / 0