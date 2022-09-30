ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

History Center to hold Oktoberfest fundraiser

The Niagara County Historical Society will hold its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. The popular event features a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, live music by The Frankfurters, a basket raffle, an Amish quilt raffle, dancing...
LOCKPORT, NY
The Beach Boys announce 2022 holiday tour, stop at Shea's

‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra’ coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Dec. 9. √ Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys today...
BUFFALO, NY
New state & national record-setting pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 lbs.

27th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off held at Great Pumpkin Farm. On Oct. 1, national and state records were broken for the largest pumpkin, which weighed in at 2,554 pounds. Local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville brought in his entry to the 27th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off held at Great Pumpkin Farm.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Lewiston, NY
Entertainment
City
Lewiston, NY
26 Shirts passes $1.5 million raised to date

Over the weekend, 26 Shirts passed another milestone for donations to those in need in the community, having now raised over $1.5 million to date. A press release stated, “Since the company’s beginning in November 2013, the purpose of 26 Shirts has been to help local families and charitable foundations in need, with an emphasis on and priority given to health/medical concerns or unexpected family emergencies.”
BUFFALO, NY
Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club returns to Canada

On Sept. 28, the binational Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club held its first event in Ontario since the pandemic began. At Whiskey Run Golf Course in Port Colborne, “Goofy Golf” was fun; it was silly; and it raised funds to help the most vulnerable in the community!. Rotary District Gov....
LEWISTON, NY
DEC: Trapping permits now available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda & John White wildlife management areas

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will start accepting trapping permit applications today for three DEC wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Region 8. Permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White WMAs can be picked up in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Office located at 1101 Casey Road, Basom; or by calling DEC at 585-948-5182. Permit applications will be accepted from Oct. 3 to Nov. 30.
TONAWANDA, NY
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
Voccio to lead two fall foliage walks

Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead two fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the group will follow the Great Gorge Railway trail from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, down the path of the railway, to just past the Whirlpool bridges, getting close to the rapids. Departure from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center is at 10 a.m.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Entertainment
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Good morning, Buffalo!

AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”
BUFFALO, NY
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY

