Orlando, FL

disneydining.com

Pieces of Universal Land Seen Floating Away Because of Hurricane Damage

Last week, Hurricane Ian tore through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction, major flooding, and more than 70 people confirmed dead. The damage is in the billions of dollars, with some of that damage occurring at popular theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort. Both Universal Studios and Walt Disney World were closed on September 28 and September 29, but had phased reopenings for Guests — at Universal, it was hotel Guests only — on September 30.
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
kennythepirate.com

Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World

Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando

Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando, FL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
fox35orlando.com

EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday

Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando, FL

