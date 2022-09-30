Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Pieces of Universal Land Seen Floating Away Because of Hurricane Damage
Last week, Hurricane Ian tore through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction, major flooding, and more than 70 people confirmed dead. The damage is in the billions of dollars, with some of that damage occurring at popular theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort. Both Universal Studios and Walt Disney World were closed on September 28 and September 29, but had phased reopenings for Guests — at Universal, it was hotel Guests only — on September 30.
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
kennythepirate.com
Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World
Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
disneydining.com
Vehicle Used in Orlando Crime Recovered from Lake Near Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A vehicle was pulled from a lake near Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort on Friday by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who revealed that the vehicle was used in a crime earlier that morning. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
Universal Orlando's Jurassic Park Ride Is In Bad Shape Following Hurricane Ian
One Universal Orlando attraction has received significant damage from Hurricane Ian.
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
fox35orlando.com
EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday
Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
