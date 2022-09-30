Read full article on original website
WCVB
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
universalhub.com
Man shot in Cambridge's Central Square
Cambridge Police report finding a man with gunshot injuries on School Street early this morning, although based on where they found shell casings, he might have been shot about a half mile away on Massachusetts Avenue. Police report receiving calls about gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three spent shells...
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro
NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
nbcboston.com
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors
WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again. "To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk. "Not guilty," she said.She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others."People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve...
