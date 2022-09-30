ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End

BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man shot in Cambridge's Central Square

Cambridge Police report finding a man with gunshot injuries on School Street early this morning, although based on where they found shell casings, he might have been shot about a half mile away on Massachusetts Avenue. Police report receiving calls about gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three spent shells...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Violent Crime
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
bpdnews.com

15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park

At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro

NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation. 
TRURO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash

One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
QUINCY, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors

WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again.  "To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk. "Not guilty," she said.She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others."People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy