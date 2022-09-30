ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupa Huq pulls out of BBC panel comedy in the wake of her controversial remark about Kwasi Kwarteng

By Paul Revoir Media
 4 days ago

Labour MP Rupa Huq has pulled out of a planned appearance on Have I Got News For You after she was suspended from her party for describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ black.

Miss Huq, who is the sister of former Blue Peter presenter Konnie, had been due to be a panellist on the BBC 1 news comedy show on October 7.

She was scheduled to join team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, as well as comedian Ivo Graham and guest presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell.

But programme producers Hat Trick Productions said: ‘Rupa Huq MP has decided not to appear.’

Labour MP Rupa Huq (pictured) has pulled out of a planned appearance on Have I Got News For You after she was suspended from her party for describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ black
Miss Huq was scheduled to join team captains Ian Hislop (left) and Paul Merton (right), as well as comedian Ivo Graham and guest presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell

The Ealing Central and Acton MP had said of the Chancellor that ‘you wouldn’t know he is black’ listening to him on the radio. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the remarks were racist.

Miss Huq, 50, apologised to Mr Kwarteng for her ‘ill-judged’ comments.

Starmer has said of the remarks: ‘She shouldn’t have said it. She will be dealt with - and I’ll be absolutely clear, it was racist.'

