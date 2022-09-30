ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 2

Related
Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan University's 2022 homecoming week at a glance

Central Michigan University is holding homecoming activities every day this week. If students wish to participate in team-based events, they must register their team online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. Teams will compete in various activities throughout the week from which they can earn points. There are four sections...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan University offers bivalent COVID-19 booster

Central Michigan University is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters on campus at the University Health Services Clinic in Foust hall. The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 989-774-6599. Walk-ins are welcome. Masks...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School

The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Mount Pleasant, MI
Education
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

CMU football drops conference opener to Toledo

A 42-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Marshall Meeder on Central Michigan football's opening drive seemed to signal an incoming productive day from the Chippewas’ offense. Quickly, however, Toledo (3-2, 1-0) answered with its own field goal on the following drive and eventually put to rest CMU's (1-4, 0-1)...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball rebounds on night two versus Toledo

After suffering its first Mid-American Conference loss, Central Michigan volleyball (10-5, 3-1) came into night two against Toledo (10-5, 3-1) looking for revenge. Ultimately, the Chippewas rounded out the two-game stand against the Rockets with a 3-1 victory (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16) on Friday. “I think one of the things...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WLNS

Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgina Wilson
1240 WJIM

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

CMU DIII hockey dominates Lake Superior State in home opener

In front of its home crowd for the first time this season, Central Michigan's Division III club hockey team dominated Lake Superior State with a final score of 13-2. The Chippewas improve to 2-0 on the season. "We had a lot of firsts tonight with goals and starts, which (are)...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU field hockey falls in double overtime to Ball State

Looking to snap its eight-game losing streak, Central Michigan field hockey lost 4-3 to Ball State in double overtime on Friday. The Chippewas fall to 1-9 overall and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference, as their losing streak increases to nine games. “We are starting to string more attacking opportunities together...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU DII women's hockey battles for season-opening win

It was an opening night to remember for the Central Michigan Division II women's club hockey team, starting with a ceremonial puck drop from President Bob Davies. Facing Michigan State, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 overtime victory giving head coach Chris Haney his first home win. “To get a victory...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Race And Ethnicity#Secondary Education#Higher Education#Linus College
Central Michigan Life

CMU soccer losing streak grows to three

The first Mid-American Conference win is still being sought out by Central Michigan soccer (1-7-2, 0-3-1) as they fell 2-0 to Northern Illinois. Sunday afternoon's contest marked the Huskies (5-4-2, 2-2) first home win of the season over the Chippewas. The Huskies opened up the scoring late in the first...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
UpNorthLive.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck

About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy