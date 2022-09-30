Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan University's 2022 homecoming week at a glance
Central Michigan University is holding homecoming activities every day this week. If students wish to participate in team-based events, they must register their team online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. Teams will compete in various activities throughout the week from which they can earn points. There are four sections...
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan University offers bivalent COVID-19 booster
Central Michigan University is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters on campus at the University Health Services Clinic in Foust hall. The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 989-774-6599. Walk-ins are welcome. Masks...
WNEM
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
WNEM
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
Central Michigan Life
CMU football drops conference opener to Toledo
A 42-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Marshall Meeder on Central Michigan football's opening drive seemed to signal an incoming productive day from the Chippewas’ offense. Quickly, however, Toledo (3-2, 1-0) answered with its own field goal on the following drive and eventually put to rest CMU's (1-4, 0-1)...
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball rebounds on night two versus Toledo
After suffering its first Mid-American Conference loss, Central Michigan volleyball (10-5, 3-1) came into night two against Toledo (10-5, 3-1) looking for revenge. Ultimately, the Chippewas rounded out the two-game stand against the Rockets with a 3-1 victory (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16) on Friday. “I think one of the things...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Central Michigan Life
CMU DIII hockey dominates Lake Superior State in home opener
In front of its home crowd for the first time this season, Central Michigan's Division III club hockey team dominated Lake Superior State with a final score of 13-2. The Chippewas improve to 2-0 on the season. "We had a lot of firsts tonight with goals and starts, which (are)...
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey falls in double overtime to Ball State
Looking to snap its eight-game losing streak, Central Michigan field hockey lost 4-3 to Ball State in double overtime on Friday. The Chippewas fall to 1-9 overall and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference, as their losing streak increases to nine games. “We are starting to string more attacking opportunities together...
Central Michigan Life
CMU DII women's hockey battles for season-opening win
It was an opening night to remember for the Central Michigan Division II women's club hockey team, starting with a ceremonial puck drop from President Bob Davies. Facing Michigan State, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 overtime victory giving head coach Chris Haney his first home win. “To get a victory...
Central Michigan Life
CMU soccer losing streak grows to three
The first Mid-American Conference win is still being sought out by Central Michigan soccer (1-7-2, 0-3-1) as they fell 2-0 to Northern Illinois. Sunday afternoon's contest marked the Huskies (5-4-2, 2-2) first home win of the season over the Chippewas. The Huskies opened up the scoring late in the first...
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More. Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More. A 3-year-old girl...
UpNorthLive.com
Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
Mecosta County Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Man Dead
An accident in Mecosta County on Friday left one man dead. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township. A man from Big Rapids was heading eastbound on his motorcycle on 19 mile...
wsgw.com
Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
