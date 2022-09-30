ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What Eddie Jackson Felt After Saquon Barkley's Misfortune

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064DBU_0iFwziFN00

Giants back Saquon Barkley endured a tough break like Eddie Jackson could understand on a 2020 tackle at Soldier Field.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson felt empathy for Giants running back Saquon Barkley when he made a tackle leading to a torn ACL in 2020.

Jackson had the kind of feelings only someone who had been in the same situation can have.

"I kind of hit him up high," Jackson recalled about the tackle in Week 2, for the first time at an empty Soldier Field because of the pandemic. "I caught him in a weird angle or something. I hated to see that happen.

"I went through an ACL (at Alabama), too, and really after two years is when you really feel it (improve) because it takes a while. After that you feel back normal because the first year you're overcompensating. It's about the right timing for him so it's no surprise he's running so strong now."

Barkley is second in the league and will no doubt test the Bears run defense, which they think made great strides last week in a 23-20 over Houston.

Trampled by Green Bay for 203 rushing yards, they then gave up 70 more rushing yards to Houston in the first half last Sunday. Then they shut it off, giving up only 22 more yards and for the third time in three games they didn't give up a second-half touchdown. They're one of only three teams who haven't allowed a second-half TD.

"I felt like we did that but I feel like we definitely could be better with that so this week here will be another great opportunity," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "You know they're going to try to come run the ball with Saquon, who wouldn't?

"So it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase that we actually got down the fundamentals."

Stopping Barkley in the open field seems all but impossible. He has 317 rushing yards in three games and also catches passes more now in Brian Daboll's attack.

"He's explosive," Jackson said. "He's one of those running backs I feel like is very rare because he can run full speed and then change direction with the blink of an eye and not slow down.

"You've just got to be in the right leverage. Lower body, you've got to have the right aim point. He's a stronger runner. He's tough."

Stopping Barkley might finally earn the Bears a little more respect. They rarely get taken seriously, even with a 2-1 record.

"Oh, that would be pretty sweet you know, being able to get a little limelight and making plays and getting the Dub," Smith said Thursday. "That would be pretty sweet."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley shines in New York Giants win with latest 100-yard performance

Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Illinois Sports
97.3 ESPN

Grayson’s Grades: Eagles vs. Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles spotted the Jacksonville Jaguars 14 points in the first quarter but came all the way back to take a 20-14 lead before the half. They never surrendered the lead after that and won 29-21. Eagles fans gave Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson a standing ovation just before the game and the team proceeded to spoil his homecoming. Pederson led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Giants#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy