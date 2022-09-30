What Eddie Jackson Felt After Saquon Barkley's Misfortune

Giants back Saquon Barkley endured a tough break like Eddie Jackson could understand on a 2020 tackle at Soldier Field.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson felt empathy for Giants running back Saquon Barkley when he made a tackle leading to a torn ACL in 2020.

Jackson had the kind of feelings only someone who had been in the same situation can have.

"I kind of hit him up high," Jackson recalled about the tackle in Week 2, for the first time at an empty Soldier Field because of the pandemic. "I caught him in a weird angle or something. I hated to see that happen.

"I went through an ACL (at Alabama), too, and really after two years is when you really feel it (improve) because it takes a while. After that you feel back normal because the first year you're overcompensating. It's about the right timing for him so it's no surprise he's running so strong now."

Barkley is second in the league and will no doubt test the Bears run defense, which they think made great strides last week in a 23-20 over Houston.

Trampled by Green Bay for 203 rushing yards, they then gave up 70 more rushing yards to Houston in the first half last Sunday. Then they shut it off, giving up only 22 more yards and for the third time in three games they didn't give up a second-half touchdown. They're one of only three teams who haven't allowed a second-half TD.

"I felt like we did that but I feel like we definitely could be better with that so this week here will be another great opportunity," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "You know they're going to try to come run the ball with Saquon, who wouldn't?

"So it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase that we actually got down the fundamentals."

Stopping Barkley in the open field seems all but impossible. He has 317 rushing yards in three games and also catches passes more now in Brian Daboll's attack.

"He's explosive," Jackson said. "He's one of those running backs I feel like is very rare because he can run full speed and then change direction with the blink of an eye and not slow down.

"You've just got to be in the right leverage. Lower body, you've got to have the right aim point. He's a stronger runner. He's tough."

Stopping Barkley might finally earn the Bears a little more respect. They rarely get taken seriously, even with a 2-1 record.

"Oh, that would be pretty sweet you know, being able to get a little limelight and making plays and getting the Dub," Smith said Thursday. "That would be pretty sweet."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven