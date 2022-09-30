Work written by Glendale playwright staged this week

Glendale Community College faculty member, and acclaimed playwright, Kirt Shineman is having one of his works performed at the ASU Kerr Cultural Center this week.

“The Kissing Curse” is about injustice in America during the 1940s, according to a GCC news release. Set in the Black ward in a mental hospital in Texas, the play tells the story of Nurse Elinor, a patient in her charge, and her battle with a doctor from the National Institute of Health who performs unethical experiments to find the cause of Chagas disease. Based on real events, “The Kissing Curse” explores the pathology of racism as well as the pathology of parasites.

The production will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; Friday, Sept. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 1 inside the B3 Theater at the ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 N. Scottsdale Road, in Paradise Valley.

Shineman (pronounced ‘SHIN-a-min’) teaches in the Communication and World Languages Department at GCC, 6000 W. Olive Ave. In addition to teaching Interpersonal Communication, Public Speaking, The Art of Storytelling, and Film Comedy, he is a member of the Dramatist Guild and LMDA (the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas).

His accolades include; Kennedy Center ACTF National and Regional Finalist, Great Plains Theatre Conference, O’Neill National Play Conference, Athena Theater, TheaterWorks Westival New Play Festival, and The Hormel New Works Fest. Shineman has worked with playwrights such as Philip Dawkins, Michael Barnard and Y York.

Shineman has earned the prestigious Golden Monograph Award; one of the highest honors the National Communication Association offers annually.

He has been at GCC since 1994.

Click here or email ilanab3productions@gmail.com for information.