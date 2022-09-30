Bulldogs' RB Boney emerges during win vs Blue. Devils

DEEP RUN – For the third consecutive week, a different Wallace-Rose Hill running back stepped into the limelight.

Enter Ja’Corey Boney, a 5-foot-7, 154-pound junior, who has been overcoming an injury against Clinton on Aug. 26.

He sprinted his way for 252 yards on 15 carries and a score as a key cog in a Bulldog offense that trampled its way to a 50-7 win over South Lenoir at Tom Salter Field.

“His ankle is starting to heal up after he got off to a great start,” said WRH head coach Kevin Motsinger. “He made the most of his opportunity.”

So did sophomore Irving Brown, who was the point man in the Bulldogs’ “Wildcat” offense that is playing without starting quarterback Xzavier Pearsall, who is out with a back injury.

Brown toted the pig 30 times for 280 yards and got the glory of hitting the end zone five times.

He also connected with Boney for a 23-yard TD strike.

Brown came out of the woodwork for 278 yards and five scores the previous week during a 45-7 victory over Southwest Onslow.

The week before, his role got expanded after Lonnie Smith pushed his way for 191 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Pender. But both Smith and Pearsall had suffered injuries that sidelined them after that game.

Running back Corbin Kerr was the lead ’Dawg when WRH beat East Bladen (61-7) and Clinton (35-18) and played a competitive game before falling 31-21 to 4A Leesville Road.

Kerr bounded his way for 139 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown as WRH’s offense cranked out 671 yards on the ground.

Motsinger said the plan was to get all of the ’Dawgs’ young runners carries from the first scrimmage.

“All of those guys needed the reps and people thought we were crazy to do that. But we know things happen over the course of a season, especially with the kind of teams we play early in the year. This is proof that you never know what is going to happen and who will be available from week to week.”

Even so, the coach who lead WRH to a 2A state title in 2017 and an appearance in the 2A finals last season, wasn’t pleased with his team’s early effort.

It was the first game away from Jack Holley Field this season, a rare occurrence that somehow balances out seasons in which WRH had only three or four home games.

“I thought we had a good week of practice on hot days and then it cooled down on Friday and I just didn’t feel like we were our normal self,” he said. “We were just flat. We were sleep walking.”

Yet he liked the recovery phase.

“Our kids handled the adjustments and executed well,” Motsinger said. “We executed well enough offensively and really felt like we shouldn’t have given up seven points defensively. But they played their hearts out. I know a lot of teams would be happy to score 50 points and only give up a touchdown. But I also know our potential.

Motsinger said he called out five players during the week leading up to the win over the Blue Devils and they responded.

“It was about needing everyone on our roster,” he said. “Some guys were upset about playing time and I challenged them to be ready. Things happen and if you are working hard in practice and ready your moment will come. Our ‘scout team’ is just as important a part in preparing for an opponent as our first team. We need everyone on board to get to where we want to go.”

Back to Lenoir

County on Friday

WRH (4-1, 1-0) returns to Lenoir County on Friday for a clash with North Lenoir in LaGrange.

“If we make the mistakes we made this week against them it’s going to be a different game,” Motsinger said. “They’ve got athletes and talent. But honestly, it’s more about us. Our attitude. How hard we work in practice.”

Motsinger said WRH could possibly play earlier in the week, perhaps on Wednesday because the unknown arrival of Hurricane Ian, which on Saturday was slated to hit in the Gulf Coast early in the week.

“We have to be ready … for whatever comes. Whenever it comes and whoever is not available to play on a given game day,” he said.

Sideline banter

WRH returns home to face Clinton before games against Duplin rivals East Duplin and James Kenan.

To the surprise of no one, the Bulldogs and Panthers (5-1, 2-0) are the lone unbeaten ECC teams.

Last week, all four Duplin County schools came home with wins as both JK and ND manhandled non-conference foes. ND (4-2) captured its fourth straight victory. JK (4-1, 0-1), which lost 21-14 to ED two weeks ago, thrashed South Columbus 55-19.

Brown leads WRH in rushing and touchdowns with 699 yards and 11 scores. Kerr is second with 629 yards and six TDs. Boney and Wilson each have pushed their way to 341 yards.

