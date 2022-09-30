Knights snap long streak against Crusaders

HARRELLS – North Raleigh Christian Academy had a long-overdue debt to pay last Friday when its football team made the trip to Murphy-Johnson Field.

The Wake County school had never beaten Harrells Christian.

There have been close encounters, yet most games between the NCISAA schools were advantages of two touchdowns or more for the Crusaders.

On this night the Knights (4-1, 1-0) ruled, grabbing a convincing 55-6 Big East Conference conquest as the Crusaders returned from a two-week hiatus.

“They’re probably going to go 9-1 or 8-2 the rest of the way,” said HCA head coach Jason Arnette. “We are a freshman-sophomore team that is rebuilding and they are a senior-junior team. Our young guys made early mistakes and just couldn’t go on to the next play.”

HCA received a forfeit last week against Wake Christian Academy and the previous week were not on the gridiron because of its scheduled “bye week.”

“That was probably a game we should have won and instead we don’t play for two weeks, and at this point of the season that’s not good,” Arnette said. “I’m not saying we would have beaten North Raleigh Christian.

“And you can put a lot of that on me. I didn’t think we had enough fight in us. But we definitely should have given them a better game than 55-6.”

HCA tacked up its lone TD in the first quarter – but the Knights scored three TDs in the same quarter, two more times in the third and fourth quarters and then another in the final stanza. They moved the ball and scored with ground and passing attacks.

The Crusaders cooperated with fumbles, interceptions and other mistakes.

It was 21-6 by halftime and 41-6 after three quarters.

An experienced Crusader team beat North Raleigh 42-7 and 23-0 the last two seasons, respectively, and 33-8 in 2018. That was the closest encounter since at least 2009, sans a 20-7 decision in 2016.

Road ahead

isn’t easy

HCA (2-3) will have its hands full in the next five games, starting Friday when Cannon of Cabarrus County near Charlotte pays a visit to Harrells. The school opened last year and beat HCA in the NCISAA 2A finals. Cannon has about double the amount of players as are on the Crusader roster.

“About 85 percent of the kids from the finals return,” Arnette said, “their quarterback, receivers, linemen. All they really lost are some players on defense.”

The following week, HCA travels to Charlotte Christian, who Arnette says, “Have 40-50 kids with a Division 1 running back.”

The lone schedule break comes with a home game against GRACE Christian (0-5) on Oct. 14.

The final two regular season games come against Raleigh-area league foes Ravenscroft (6-0) and Trinity Christian (3-1, 1-1).

“We’re young and we keep working,” said Arnette, who in the previous two years has guided HCA to consecutive 2A final appearances. “We go back to work. We’ve got a good bunch here and need time to get experience and grow together as a team.

“We start four freshmen on both sides of the ball and three or four sophomores.”

