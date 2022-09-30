Read full article on original website
Kathy Mauro
3d ago
I hope they receive the maximum penalty they can get. they should change the law and make the penalty more severe for cruelty to animals
longisland.com
Man Wanted for Robbing TD Bank in East Meadow
The Major Case Bureau is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:51 pm in East Meadow. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, an unknown male entered the TD Bank located at 2549 Hempstead Turnpike. The subject approached the teller and presented a note demanding US currency. The teller complied and the subject fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of proceeds.
longisland.com
Man Accused of Handcuffing, Threatening, and Robbing Clerk at Bellerose Terrace Smoke Shop
The Major Case Bureau-Robbery Squad reports the arrest of a Queens Village man for a Robbery that originally occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:15 am in Bellerose Terrace. According to Detectives, defendant Anthony Yates, 54, of 113-19 210th Street, entered Its Lit Smoke Shop located at 225-06 Jamaica...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Robbing Crown Chicken & Grill
The Eighth Squad reports on the Arrest of a Massapequa man for a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:54 AM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, defendant Maxwell Thomasson, 21, of 282 N Linden Street did walk into the Crown Chicken and Grill restaurant located at 357 S Broadway. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson walked up to a 26-year-old male employee and handed him a note demanding to give him money. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson then verbally stated that he had a gun but did not physically show it.
danspapers.com
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
longisland.com
Nassau Police Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves that Struck in Jericho
The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:15 am in Jericho. According to Detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen.
Watch: Suspects Wanted For Stealing Catalytic Convertor From SUV In Ronkonkoma
Police are searching for the suspects who stole a catalytic converter from an SUV on Long Island. The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Honda CRV that was parked in a driveway on Walnut Avenue in Ronkonkoma at about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Oct. 3.
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month.
Suffolk police hold catalytic converter crime prevention event amid spike in thefts
Police say an increase in the value of the precious metals found in catalytic converters, which include rhodium, platinum and palladium, is the main motivating factor in the spike in thefts.
Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck...
Brentwood Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Islandia 2-Vehicle Crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island that injured three others. The crash took place in Islandia, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:10 p.m. According to Suffolk County detectives, Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway...
Wake, funeral services to be held on Long Island for FDNY paramedic fatally stabbed
Loved ones will pay their respects to FDNY paramedic Lt. Allison Russo-Elling this week on Long Island.
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
yonkerstimes.com
Man Released from Jail for 90 Day Pro-Life Illegal Tresspass Charged Again
First Incident in Westchester; Second on Long Island. Christopher Moscinski, left, upon his release from jail in September, was arrested for the same crime again days later. Days after serving a 90-day sentence for illegal tresspass of a Westchester health clinic in an abortion protest, Christopher Moscinski was charged on Long Island for a similar crime. Below is the release from the US Attorney, Eastern District.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Robbery, Assaulting a Police Officer Who Was Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he committed an armed robbery of a gas station in Islandia and assaulted a police officer on the morning of September 29. Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia and stole assorted food, then fled in a 2022 Ford Explorer, at approximately 1:35 a.m.
Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources told PIX11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said Russo […]
‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns: Stop in for informal conversation and a cup of coffee with Riverhead police officers Wednesday morning
“Coffee with a Cop Day” is back this year in Riverhead offering residents the opportunity for informal conversation with Riverhead police officers at four locations across town. Coffee with a Cop Day will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Riverhead police officers will be at the following locations from...
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Police: Holbrook man arrested for hitting officer with car, robbing gas stations
Police arrested a Holbrook man accused of injuring a police officer with a car when he was confronted about robberies at two gas stations.
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
