The Eighth Squad reports on the Arrest of a Massapequa man for a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:54 AM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, defendant Maxwell Thomasson, 21, of 282 N Linden Street did walk into the Crown Chicken and Grill restaurant located at 357 S Broadway. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson walked up to a 26-year-old male employee and handed him a note demanding to give him money. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson then verbally stated that he had a gun but did not physically show it.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO