What is not said, and the many silences that pepper its structure, are just as important in Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer-winning play, Cost of Living (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, to October 30), as what is said between its four characters: John (Gregg Mozgala), a graduate student with cerebral palsy, Jess (Kara Young, recently Tony-nominated for Clyde’s), a bartender who becomes his caregiver, Eddie (David Zayas), a nervy unemployed truck driver, and Ani (Katy Sullivan), his quadriplegic ex-wife. In this excellent Manhattan Theatre Club production, Mozzgala and Sullivan (a U.S. athletic champion, as well as an actor) are reprising their roles on...

