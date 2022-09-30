ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

fox5dc.com

Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend

Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Salon MONTE Celebrates Two Years in Old Town

Alexandria, VA – “Dress to Impress” was definitely the theme for the guests attending Salon MONTE’s 2nd-anniversary celebration on Sunday, September 11 at Meshell Armstrong’s water-view Hummingbird restaurant in Old Town. A private after-party at Barca in the Potomac was nothing short of festive, fun and definitely in style.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!

Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
