President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
fox5dc.com
Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend
Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
thezebra.org
Salon MONTE Celebrates Two Years in Old Town
Alexandria, VA – “Dress to Impress” was definitely the theme for the guests attending Salon MONTE’s 2nd-anniversary celebration on Sunday, September 11 at Meshell Armstrong’s water-view Hummingbird restaurant in Old Town. A private after-party at Barca in the Potomac was nothing short of festive, fun and definitely in style.
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!
Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
WJLA
'We are ready for it': Old Town Alexandria prepping for flooding as Ian's rains arrive
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Old Town Alexandria is usually bustling on a Friday night. But this Friday -- the focus is on preparation. Businesses have put up sand bags to keep water out, and many in the city have been preparing since Wednesday. As the rain came down Friday,...
Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Thoughts about our past, present and future
My family moved to Prince William County about 35 years ago. As my wife and I were driving to Costco recently, I asked her where we bought a Japanese-style screen when we were furnishing our new home. She responded, “Hechinger.”. That started a conversation about businesses that are no...
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this week
Courtesy of Albertas Agejevas (CC 2.0) Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should be prepared for daytime delays on I-95 this week. Starting today, October 3, VDOT is scheduling single-lane closures to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, connecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
WJLA
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfax
A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a driver that left the scene of the crash in the Annandale area of Fairfax.
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Shooting in Fairfax County Parking Lot
A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
Commercial Observer
Cheer Extreme Finds New Home in Fairfax Warehouse
Dance and cheer school Cheer Extreme has signed a 12,281-square-foot lease at 2721 Dorr Avenue, a single-story industrial building in Fairfax, Va. Coakley Management serves as landlord, having acquired the property in 2011 for $6.8 million, according to public records. Cheer Extreme provides numerous cheer, tumbling and dance programs to...
WUSA9
