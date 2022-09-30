MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Today kicks off Milwaukee Tech Week. It's a weeklong celebration, designed to connect, educate, and give recognition to "all things innovation" in Southeast Wisconsin. It began as "Startup Milwaukee Week" in 2016. This week's programming explores the various parts of the tech industry while highlighting the resources and organizations available to help support everyone in the technical world. It's also a great way to network as well to see what's on the top of mind of tech savvy folks.

