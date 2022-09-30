ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments

Al DeClub
3d ago

yep so they can give it to everyone else and they can take it home

Reply
7
B Strong
3d ago

ahh that's messed up! why wld you wanna risk giving it to others!

Reply
6
CBS 58

Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

How do we get through this?

WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lost child reunited with family

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
CBS 58

'There are so many wonderful opportunities out here if you just take time to listen': Author Anne Wall relays lessons learned in nature

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger meets author Anne Marie Wall, a multi-sport amateur athlete who spent much of her career involved with the Olympic and Paralympic movements. Now Wall is sharing a remedy for people seeking direction after two years of pandemic disruption: Get outdoors.
DELAFIELD, WI
thecentersquare.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS 58

'Techie' folks, this is your time to shine. It's Milwaukee Tech Week.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Today kicks off Milwaukee Tech Week. It's a weeklong celebration, designed to connect, educate, and give recognition to "all things innovation" in Southeast Wisconsin. It began as "Startup Milwaukee Week" in 2016. This week's programming explores the various parts of the tech industry while highlighting the resources and organizations available to help support everyone in the technical world. It's also a great way to network as well to see what's on the top of mind of tech savvy folks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!

We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

