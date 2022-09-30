ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

By By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
 4 days ago

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for…

Robin Dorsey-Cosley
3d ago

So very hurtful for her to have gone through labor without any assistance. The pain alone can be excruciating and to put the baby's life on the line is unacceptable!

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

