Grand Haven cross country teams sweep Allendale Falcon Invite
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Allendale Falcon Invite Scarlet Division (big school) races on Saturday. The meet was run at Allendale High School. In the boys’ division, local team scores included Grand Haven with 59 points, which was good enough for first-place...
Jazwinski and Enns finish in top two spots at Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite while VanderKooi comes in third place
The Hart girls cross country team stood their ground against the best teams in the state on Saturday at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite held in Shepherd. In the girls Elite division Hart came in eighth place with a team score of 247. Their eighth place finish was the best of any division 3 school in the meet.
North Muskegon’s air attack too much for Montague
The North Muskegon offense proved to be too much for the Montague defense on Friday evening. The Norse earned a 27-7 road victory over the Wildcats. North Muskegon quarterback James Young threw for 263 yards on 24-of-31 passing He threw for one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Denny Belmonte led...
Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
Greater Muskegon co-op swim team has solid showing at invitational
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team posted a fifth-place finish at the Ottawa Hills Invite on Saturday with a score of 412. The Turtles had a record night and achieved one meet record, four improved on MISCA times and two Division 1 state cuts. “After a great week of training...
Mona Shores settles for third-place finish in OK Green tennis tournament; Reeths-Puffer fifth
The Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer boys tennis teams competed in the OK Green tournament on Friday. The Sailors finished in third place with 40 points, while the Rockets posted a fifth-place finish with 32. Drew Hackney was dominant for the Sailors and didn’t give up a single match at No....
Mona Shores’ defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state-ranked teams
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Division 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Division 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake
The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
Young leads WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney Wagenmaker chipped in three...
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski chosen LSJ girls cross country runner of the month
Hart sophomore Jessica Jazwinski has been chosen the Local Sports Journal girls cross country runner for the month of September. Currently, Jazwinski is ranked as the top runner in Division 3 for girls in Michigan. This season, Jazwinski has finished first at the Pete Moss Invitational with a time of...
Big Rapids’ explosive offense too much for Grant
The Grant Tigers defense didn’t have any answers for the explosive Big Rapids Cardinals offense on Friday evening. The Tigers dropped a 47-0 decision in Big Rapids homecoming game. Big Rapids got off to a slow start with just a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Cardinals...
Ludington shifts it into high gear in second half, runs away from Manistee
But the Orioles, who lost to the Chippewas, 41-12 last year, pulled away in the second half for a 45-21 win in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest. The game marked the annual homecoming game for the Orioles. The victory snapped Ludingto’s two-game losing streak to the Chippewas, and brought the...
Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton
Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
