Ohio dropped its Mid-American Conference opener to Kent State Saturday. Even though the score was just 31-24 in overtime, the numbers tell a very different story. The Bobcats led by a touchdown two separate times in the final few minutes, and got the ball back with just under two minutes to go and the game tied. They also had three chances to score from the five-yard line in overtime and force a second extra period.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO