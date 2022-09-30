Read full article on original website
Soccer: Regan Berg's hat trick gives Ohio 3-2 victory over Eastern Michigan
On Sunday, Ohio traveled to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to face off against Eastern Michigan and came away with a 3-2 win. Ohio, coming into this match after a win over Miami, was 1-2 in Mid-American Conference play this season. Eastern Michigan was 1-1-1 in the MAC coming into the match. Ohio...
Field Hockey: Ohio falls to Michigan State 2-1 in tight battle
Ohio mirrored the dreary weather Sunday, losing 2-1 to Michigan State at Pruitt Field. There is credit due to Michigan State, as its ability to shut down passing lanes, and the offense in general, led to Ohio’s loss. Despite slowing down, Ohio’s offense was alive at the start of...
Football: Ohio falls 31-24 to Kent State in overtime
Ohio dropped its Mid-American Conference opener to Kent State Saturday. Even though the score was just 31-24 in overtime, the numbers tell a very different story. The Bobcats led by a touchdown two separate times in the final few minutes, and got the ball back with just under two minutes to go and the game tied. They also had three chances to score from the five-yard line in overtime and force a second extra period.
Football: Ohio allows 736 yards in overtime loss
It was another struggle of a night for Ohio’s defense. The defense allowed Kent State to earn 736 yards Saturday, resulting in a 31-24 overtime loss. Even though the game wasn’t all bad, the extreme yardage allowed was just too much for Ohio to overcome. Of those 736...
Hockey: Ohio earns a dominant 9-2 win against Alabama
After a pair of victories last weekend, Ohio was looking to continue its hot streak against Alabama, and they accomplished just that. The Bobcats’ offensive power was completely unmatchable as they secured another 9-2 victory in front of the home crowd in Bird Arena. The Bobcats had brushed the...
Athens Football: Offense surges but Athens falls 47-22 to Meigs
For the first time all season, Athens scored three touchdowns in a game. Unfortunately, it was still unable to find its first win of the season, falling 47-22 on the road to Meigs. Its been a frustrating season for the Bulldogs as they fall to 0-7 and lose their third...
Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio combats housing crisis
Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is on a mission, one that aims to transform the lives of families in need within the area by providing affordable housing. On its website the organization’s mission statement says, “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
