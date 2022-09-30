Read full article on original website
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
thelansingjournal.com
TF South Football wins on homecoming; Athletic royalty returns for hall of fame induction
LANSING, Ill. (October 1, 2022) – The TF South community was out in full force Friday night as this year’s homecoming game included an induction ceremony for the school’s first-ever athletic Hall of Fame. After a meet-and-greet on Friday afternoon, hall of famers were honored before the...
nypressnews.com
Kelly Watson’s 94-yard kickoff return TD helps York conquer Glenbard West in battle of unbeatens
York senior Kelly Watson was the last player off the field on Friday in Elmhurst. There were interviews to do and congratulations to receive. Watson’s 94-yard kick return touchdown was one of the biggest plays in the Dukes’ 17-13 win against conference rival Glenbard West, so why not enjoy the night as long as possible?
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 4-star big man James Brown names final 10
James Brown, the 6-foot-9 4-star Class of 2024 big man from Chicago (IL) St. Rita and the Mean Streets AAU program, has named his final 10 schools. Ranked the No. 5 center in 2024 by the 247Sports.com Composite, Brown is down to Duke, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Critical Vote Expected Monday in Chicago Bears' Proposed Move to Arlington Heights
As the Chicago Bears' inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team's proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting. According to reports, village trustees are scheduled to meet Monday night...
Organizers of Chicago Marathon Announce Debut of New Distance Series
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced Monday that it will soon debut a new running series for those who participate in several of the city's biggest racing events, with guaranteed entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon and a new medal on the line. As part of the Bank of...
What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights
It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
3 Things to Know About the 2022 Chicago Marathon From the Race's Director
Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race Director Carey Pinkowski stopped by NBC Chicago Monday and shared with us the top three things he wants people to know about the 2022 race coming up this weekend. This year's race is set to step off Sunday, bringing thousands of runners, spectators and...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Standing Out to Goran Dragić in Training Camp
Dosunmu standing out to Dragić in Bulls training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Goran Dragić has only been around the Chicago Bulls for a short time. Monday marked the start of the veteran point guard's second week of training camp practices with the team. But even...
Who Are the Chicago Bears' 5 Most Recent Quarterbacks?
Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since...
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
103-year-old Sister Jean, the famed Chicago-area sports fan, throws first pitch at Cubs game
Sister Jean wore a custom No. 103 jersey as she completed an underhand toss to the Cubs' mascot, Clark.
At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said. The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy. The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West...
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
