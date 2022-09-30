DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO