ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia Fields, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Class of 2024 4-star big man James Brown names final 10

James Brown, the 6-foot-9 4-star Class of 2024 big man from Chicago (IL) St. Rita and the Mean Streets AAU program, has named his final 10 schools. Ranked the No. 5 center in 2024 by the 247Sports.com Composite, Brown is down to Duke, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Texas State
Olympia Fields, IL
Sports
City
Olympia Fields, IL
NBC Chicago

What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fischer
NBC Chicago

Who Are the Chicago Bears' 5 Most Recent Quarterbacks?

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Combat#Rich Township High School
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NBC Chicago

At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said. The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy. The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy