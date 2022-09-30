ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Leader Telegram

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Sunday, October 2, 2022 Eastern Pacific: Hurricane Orlene to impact Mexico Hurricane Orlene will bring impacts of rain and wind to the Mexican coastline from late this weekend into early next week. Heavy rain will lead to flash flooding and mudslides in the states of ...
ENVIRONMENT
Leader Telegram

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some...
AMERICAS
Leader Telegram

Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 3 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. That was slightly below its Category 4 peak of 130 mph (215 kph) earlier in the day. ...
ENVIRONMENT
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war BEIRUT (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing...
ECONOMY
Leader Telegram

10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A deep sunless pit with dates carved into the brick wall. A clammy underground jail that reeked of urine and rotting food. A clinic, a police station and a kindergarten. These were among the 10 Russian torture sites located by Associated Press journalists throughout the Ukrainian city of Izium. Torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers during the six months the Russians controlled the city, an AP investigation has found. ...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match

JEMBER, Indonesia (AP) — Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead. The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya's supporters due...
FIFA
Leader Telegram

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. ...
ENVIRONMENT
Leader Telegram

Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force. The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

French NOC boss starts lawsuit over 'psychological violence'

PARIS (AP) — Turmoil at the French Olympic Committee is casting yet another shadow on French sports in the buildup to the Paris Olympics. Since the committee removed secretary general Didier Seminet last month, president Brigitte Henriques has started suing him for “psychological violence.” The committee confirmed Henriques began the legal action but declined to make further comments about the case when contacted by The Associated Press on Monday. ...
SOCCER
Leader Telegram

N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean. It said authorities have issued an alert to...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. It was the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired an Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. Japan and South Korea both called security meetings to discuss the launch. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean. Japanese authorities alerted residents in northeastern regions to evacuate to shelters, in the first “J-alert” alert since 2017 when North Korea fired a Hwasong-12 missile over Japan in its previous provocative run of weapons tests.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Japan sends rare warning to residents to shelter after North Korea launches missile

POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

