Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Exits in second period
Nyquist (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Capitals in the second period, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Portzline adds that there was no update on Nyquist's status after the game. The 33-year-old winger played in all 82 games last season after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign -- he's been one of the more durable players in the league, but it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time at the start of the season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice
Landeskog (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts but has not yet resumed skating, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports. It was already expected that Landeskog would miss the beginning of the year but there's still no update on his timeline with the regular season less than two weeks away. The 29-year-old winger has resumed workouts, which is a positive step, but there likely won't be much more information on his status until he's back on the ice. With Landeskog out, Artturi Lehkonen has skated on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nyquist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Nyquist was injured in Saturday's preseason match against Washington. His availability for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will rest Tuesday
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Gobert (rest) will not play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports. Per Moore, Gobert will get the night off to rest after playing heavy minutes during Eurobasket in September and jumping right into training camp. Gobert's absence shouldn't be alarming, as many key players rest to start preseason, so fantasy managers should still feel confident Gobert will be available heading into the regular season.
Comments / 0