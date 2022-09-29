ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad police seek witnesses to serious injury e-bike crash

By Teri Figueroa
 4 days ago

Carlsbad police are hoping witnesses will come forward as they investigate an electric bicycle crash that left a 61-year-old woman seriously injured earlier this week.

The crash happened Wednesday on Ponto Drive just north of Breakwater Road, not far from Carlsbad Boulevard. Police said they responded to the site about 5:25 p.m. after someone spotted the bicyclist down.

The cyclist was unconscious when police arrived. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are trying to determine what caused the crash, and are asking anyone with information about it to call Cpl. Matt Bowen at (442) 339-2282.

