ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Private prosecutions double in five years as confidence in justice system slumps, lawyers claim

By George Odling Crime
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The number of private prosecutions has more than doubled over the past five years to reach a record high amid dropping confidence in the police and Crown Prosecution Service, a law firm claims.

Data shows that the number of private prosecutions qualifying for state funding rose from 114 in 2016/17 to 300 in 2021/22.

The number is the highest on record, according to law firm Nockolds, and the actual figures are likely to be even higher as most private prosecutions do not qualify for state funding. A private prosecution is launched by someone who doesn’t act on behalf of the police or a prosecuting authority such as the CPS.

They are for the most part limited to wealthier individuals who can afford to embark on such an expensive venture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1gjh_0iFwv4eC00
Data shows that the number of private prosecutions qualifying for state funding rose from 114 in 2016/17 to 300 in 2021/22

Peter Dodd, partner at Nockolds, said: ‘This is an access-to-justice issue. Private prosecutions can be a very effective means of obtaining justice, but the costs involved are often prohibitive.’

He added: ‘We have seen a very significant increase in private prosecutions as cuts to police and CPS budgets, coupled with an unwillingness to act in many cases, have left people with little choice but to bring prosecutions at their own expense.

‘Very few private prosecutions qualify for state funding, so these numbers are likely just the tip of the iceberg... Only people with means can take out private prosecutions, which leaves many people who cannot afford to fund a private prosecution and are left without legal remedy.

‘When individuals and businesses lose confidence in the police and CPS to take on compelling cases, it is inevitable that they will seek redress through the courts at their own initiative.

‘People are effectively paying twice. Once through their taxes for the police and CPS and again privately when the authorities fail to do their job.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump OBJECTS to Department of Justice's request for a fast-tracked ruling for the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago files seized by the FBI - and looks to push oral arguments to January

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling as it appeals the appointment of a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – and are trying to push the matter into next year. DOJ is is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon's appointment...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Parents of Olivia Pratt-Korbel watch in court as her alleged killer and his 'getaway driver' appear for the first time charged over the nine-year-old's murder

Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel's parents came face to face with the man accused of killing her as he appeared in court for the first time. Thomas Cashman, 34, was in Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender by helping him dump his clothes and drive him to an address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Twist in Crypto case as woman who bought dream home with $10.4M mistakenly transferred into her account instead of $100 is hit with ANOTHER charge of deception

A woman who had $10.4million mistakenly transferred into her account in a Crypto.com bungle and kept it has been charged with similar offending. Daily Mail Australia can finally reveal the face of Thevamanogari Manivel, who police allege not only made off with the money, but was involved in another alleged crime that netted her a further $11,750.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Supreme Court rules Mike Lindell must face $1.3billion Dominion defamation lawsuit as it kicks off new term: Also declines to hear 'bump stock' challenges but agrees to hear crucial social media immunity case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch bid by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, among Donald Trump's most loyal 2020 election deniers, to fend off a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit. It's among several high-profile updates to kick off the high court's new term - the first for newly-minted Justice Ketanji...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dodd
Daily Mail

Search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett continues for fourth day: Forensic teams sift through earth in Saddleworth Moor dig as police confirm no human remains have yet been found

The search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett is continuing into its fourth day, with forensic teams sifting through earth in Saddleworth Moor as police confirm that no human remains have yet been found. Police investigating the death of the 12-year-old Moors Murders victim deployed a drone yesterday as they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Suella Braverman eyes crackdown after 'massive increase' in number of student visas being issued in Britain as Home Secretary insists it's 'legitimate' to question 'low-quality' colleges offering a route to the UK

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tonight promised to 'look at' low-quality colleges offering people a route to Britain through student visas. Speaking at a fringe event at the Tory conference, Mrs Braverman pledged to take a 'more discerning' approach to the number of student visas being issued. Home Office figures show...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

630K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy