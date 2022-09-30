Read full article on original website
Related
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"
The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Dwight Howard’s latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Kyrie Irving For Posting Conspiracy Theory Video From Alex Jones On Instagram: "Kyrie Irving Would Be Dismissed As A Comical Buffoon If It Weren't For His Influence Over Young People Who Look Up To Athletes."
Kyrie Irving has received a lot of criticism over the course of the last season, largely due to his part-time status and refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that he could be a full-time player. However, some of the recent noise surrounding Kyrie Irving did not focus on him...
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t at the start of training camp because of a non-COVID illness, and he actually had to go to the hospital because of it. Towns spoke to reporters Monday about his ordeal and revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds because of the illness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
Kyrie Irving reveals daughter’s message to him before 2022-23 NBA season with Nets
If Kyrie Irving has a successful 2022-2023 season, he may need to thank his daughter. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard shared an image on Instagram of him and his daughter playing basketball together. He revealed the advice his daughter gave to him ahead of the upcoming season in the caption.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0