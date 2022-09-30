Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t at the start of training camp because of a non-COVID illness, and he actually had to go to the hospital because of it. Towns spoke to reporters Monday about his ordeal and revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds because of the illness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. […] The post Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals shocking weight loss after illness sent him to hospital appeared first on ClutchPoints.

