Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing
Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting
The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
1 shot by Boulder police, 3 suspects still at large
One person has been shot by Boulder police. Officers were called to the University Hill section, near a campus frat house early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired. There, officers said they encountered multiple armed suspects. One of the officers shot one of the suspects in the arm. That person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives uncovered one gun at the scene. Three suspects remain on the lam. The shooting prompted an alert sent to all CU students.
Mother whose daughter died from overdose held on $100K bond
A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
Judge denies venue change for Pankey’s second murder trial
A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
The Picks – 9/30/22
Wyoming hosts San Jose State – Cowboys for the WIN. Denver @ Las Vegas – The Broncos will ride in this one! W.
October 1 – Scott Lefler, Cory Ticnor, Alan Jeffries, and Jeff Fulton
Valley head coach Scott Lefler, Berthoud coach Cory Ticnor, Loveland coach Alan Jeffries, and Fossil Ridge coach Jeff Fulton join guest host Kyle Johnson. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
