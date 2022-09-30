One person has been shot by Boulder police. Officers were called to the University Hill section, near a campus frat house early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired. There, officers said they encountered multiple armed suspects. One of the officers shot one of the suspects in the arm. That person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives uncovered one gun at the scene. Three suspects remain on the lam. The shooting prompted an alert sent to all CU students.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO