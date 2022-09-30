Read full article on original website
Christina Aguilera Honored With Spirit of Hope Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
It's been a really special night for Christina Aguilera, who not only took our breath away with a killer performance of her ranchera song "La Reina," from her new Spanish-language, Grammy-nominated album, "Aguilera," at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, but she was also honored with the Spirit of Hope award. Aguilera accepted the award with so much grace and gratitude and delivered her acceptance speech in English, which was translated to Spanish.
Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad
Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
Leila Cobo on Dedicating Her Career to Elevating Latin Music at Billboard
It's been fascinating to see how Latin music — reggaeton in particular — has emerged over the years to become mainstream. But decades before Latin music genres reached global domination and became heavily covered in the media, Billboard was already measuring it using the success of songs, albums, and artists and calculating sales distribution data and radio airplay. Thirty years ago, Billboard Latin Music Week was created, which began as a one-day conference and eventually evolved into a week of conferences in Miami with Latin music artists and executives and eventually accompanied by the Billboard Latin Music Awards show. Leila Cobo, VP of Latin content for Billboard, remembers exactly how it all began. The Latin music journalist and author has played a pivotal role in growing Billboard's Latin presence and also programs the Billboard Latin Music Conference that takes place every year.
Becky G's Billboard Latin Music Awards Dress Has Cutouts Held Together by Metal Rings
Is neon green on its way to dethroning Barbiecore? Becky G's latest look definitely makes the case. At the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, she stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, lime-green Dundas gown with a number of alluring details. Nominated for several awards at the ceremony, the singer took home the award for hot latin song of the year for "Mamiii" with Karol G and presented Christina Aguilera with the Spirit of Hope award alongside Ozuna.
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him
Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
Remember the Girl From That Viral 2014 "Yoncé" Dance Video? She's Now Your Fave TikToker
Catch Charlize Glass and the other Dance Fitsugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel. If you were to trace Charlize Glass's stardom back to a singular moment, you'd probably end up looking at a random Instagram post from 2014 — one that just happened to be posted by Beyoncé.
"Bling Empire" Star Kane Lim on His Friendship With Rihanna: "I've Known Her For 7, 8 Years"
Not many people can say they've been hand-selected by Rihanna to be the face of Fenty Beauty — or anything else, for that matter — but Kane Lim definitely can. Ahead of "Bling Empire"'s return to Netflix, the 32-year-old Oppenheim Group real estate agent spoke with POPSUGAR about his years-long friendship with the new mom and how that led to him becoming a Fenty ambassador.
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
The Story Behind Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise"
Rapper Coolio died at the age of 59 on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to The New York Times. A rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment. The artist, who achieved massive success in the 1990s, was perhaps best known for his song "Gangsta's Paradise." From the moment...
Rihanna Chose a Thigh-High Slit Dress For A$AP Rocky's Birthday Dinner
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's stylish date nights have officially resumed. On Sunday evening, the new parents were photographed on a night out in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the rapper's 34th birthday at celebrity-favorite restaurant Olivetta. As usual, the couple were dressed to the nines in complementary all-black ensembles. The...
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Are Adorable on Stage and Off
Taylor York and Hayley Williams have been playing on stage together since he joined Paramore in 2007. In a Sept. 29 interview with The Guardian about the group's upcoming album, "This Is Why," they confirmed that after over 15 years of creative collaboration, they're officially dating. Reps for York and Williams did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
Lucy Hale's Short Supermodel Nails Are the Perfect Transitional Mani
Lucy Hale just gave the hottest manicure trend in Hollywood a try, and as she's a proponent of minimalist beauty, it's a perfect fit. Supermodel nails have been making the rounds over the last year and have amassed quite the list of A-lister fans, with Hale officinally joining the ranks. In a carousel of images shared on Instagram on Sept. 29, a sheer, pale-pink manicure can be seen wrapped around a to-go coffee cup.
The Sentimental Reason Iman Shumpert Gifted Teyana Taylor a Corvette for Their Anniversary
Iman Shumpert honored his sixth wedding anniversary with Teyana Taylor with an over-the-top romantic gift and a celebratory Instagram post. On Oct. 3, the NBA star shared photos of the refurbished white Corvette and bunch of roses he gifted his wife, along with a caption celebrating their enduring romance. "Men...
NBA・
AJ McLean Reveals the Backstreet Boys's Reaction to Him Joining "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race"
AJ McLean has been performing practically all of his life, but his experience on season two of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is unlike anything the singer has ever done before. The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy is the star behind the fabulous Poppy Love, and as he heads into Friday's finale — competing against Tatyana Ali (Chakra 7) and Mark Indelicato (Thirsty Von Trapp) — he's reflecting on his whirlwind journey on the show.
Kenya Barris Says "Entergalactic" Started With Kid Cudi Doing an "Amazing Favor" For His Daughter
Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris are changing the world of animation with their new Netflix series. Unlike any animated special you've ever seen before, "Entergalatic" brings Mescudi's eighth studio album of the same name to life with an imaginative musical love story — which follows neighbors-turned-lovers Jabari (Mescudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams) as they navigate the twists and turns of their budding romance in New York City. It features an A-list lineup of animated famous faces, including Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as songs from Mescudi's album, all of which he recorded before enlisting the help of his cocreator, Barris, to mold his latest vision.
Alexa Demie's Milky French Manicure Is Classic With a Twist
Alexa Demie is skilled at adding her own twist on a trend, and her nails at Paris Fashion Week were no exception. For her appearance at the Balenciaga spring 2023 show on Oct. 2, the actor and "Euphoria" star opted for a trendy take on the classic french manicure, which allowed her sparkling red gown to shine on its own.
