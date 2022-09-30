The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Helena Saturday afternoon to take on the Helena Capital Bruins. Nine Bulldogs girls played in both the JV and varsity games with the JV team setting the tone with their most competitive game of the season. The shorthanded Bulldogs fought hard in the rain winning more balls in the midfield than the Bruins. Although the rain left them soaked head to toe, they handled Capital’s physicality very well. Unfortunately, in the end the Bulldogs went home with a 6 – 0 loss.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO