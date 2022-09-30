ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

buttesports.com

Dillon defeats Short Handed Maroons

The Butte Central Maroons went in to Friday nights conference match-up with the Dillon Beavers with out many of their key contributors. It got worse for the Maroons as they lost outstanding two way lineman Caden Kibbler to a hand laceration just three minutes into the game. That left the Boys from Butte down 9 starting positions against one of the states premiere class A teams.
DILLON, MT
buttesports.com

Yellow Jackets Sting BC Volleyball

The Butte Central Volleyball team traveled to Stevensville Saturday for a Southwestern A match. The Maroons played their closest match of the season falling 3-2 to the Yellow Jackets. The first game set the stage for the rest of the match with the teams going back and fourth with the...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Short Handed Girls Soccer Fought Hard in Helena

The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Helena Saturday afternoon to take on the Helena Capital Bruins. Nine Bulldogs girls played in both the JV and varsity games with the JV team setting the tone with their most competitive game of the season. The shorthanded Bulldogs fought hard in the rain winning more balls in the midfield than the Bruins. Although the rain left them soaked head to toe, they handled Capital’s physicality very well. Unfortunately, in the end the Bulldogs went home with a 6 – 0 loss.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Cross Country out Runs the Rain

Butte High competed in its home race Friday and had a tremendous day! Also having a fantastic day were the middle school teams and the Butte Elementary Schools. The weather held out just long enough for us to have 6 incredible races ranging from the JV and varsity all the way down to the 240 elementary school runners!
BUTTE, MT
