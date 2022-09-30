Read full article on original website
Dillon defeats Short Handed Maroons
The Butte Central Maroons went in to Friday nights conference match-up with the Dillon Beavers with out many of their key contributors. It got worse for the Maroons as they lost outstanding two way lineman Caden Kibbler to a hand laceration just three minutes into the game. That left the Boys from Butte down 9 starting positions against one of the states premiere class A teams.
Yellow Jackets Sting BC Volleyball
The Butte Central Volleyball team traveled to Stevensville Saturday for a Southwestern A match. The Maroons played their closest match of the season falling 3-2 to the Yellow Jackets. The first game set the stage for the rest of the match with the teams going back and fourth with the...
Short Handed Girls Soccer Fought Hard in Helena
The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Helena Saturday afternoon to take on the Helena Capital Bruins. Nine Bulldogs girls played in both the JV and varsity games with the JV team setting the tone with their most competitive game of the season. The shorthanded Bulldogs fought hard in the rain winning more balls in the midfield than the Bruins. Although the rain left them soaked head to toe, they handled Capital’s physicality very well. Unfortunately, in the end the Bulldogs went home with a 6 – 0 loss.
Cross Country out Runs the Rain
Butte High competed in its home race Friday and had a tremendous day! Also having a fantastic day were the middle school teams and the Butte Elementary Schools. The weather held out just long enough for us to have 6 incredible races ranging from the JV and varsity all the way down to the 240 elementary school runners!
Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed
The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site. Arsenic...
Purchase of Seymour Creek parcel planned by Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office
BUTTE, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office is planning on purchasing the Seymore Creek parcel. The addition of around 3,600 acres of public land will expand public recreational access and help improve the biological, cultural and economic health of the Big Hole River Valley the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
