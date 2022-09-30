Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Related
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
KKTV
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
Highway reopened after semitruck rollover caused significant delays on I-25
A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a crash causing a delay for morning commuters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead
WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m. The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.
Police investigating CSU student’s death
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
1310kfka.com
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
Watch clueless hikers get way too close to bull elk and his harem at Estes Park
The visitors trooped right past the large male, who eventually lost his patience
CBS News
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting
The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
1310kfka.com
1 shot by Boulder police, 3 suspects still at large
One person has been shot by Boulder police. Officers were called to the University Hill section, near a campus frat house early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired. There, officers said they encountered multiple armed suspects. One of the officers shot one of the suspects in the arm. That person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives uncovered one gun at the scene. Three suspects remain on the lam. The shooting prompted an alert sent to all CU students.
2 people found shot in Northglenn
Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Crash triggers severe backup on northbound Interstate 25, now reopened
There was a significant backup resulting from a crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 174 and Exit 181, but traffic has eased up and those lanes have been reopened.
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
Comments / 0