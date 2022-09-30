ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead

WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m. The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.
WINDSOR, CO
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Windsor#Colorado Boulevard
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting

The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

1 shot by Boulder police, 3 suspects still at large

One person has been shot by Boulder police. Officers were called to the University Hill section, near a campus frat house early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired. There, officers said they encountered multiple armed suspects. One of the officers shot one of the suspects in the arm. That person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives uncovered one gun at the scene. Three suspects remain on the lam. The shooting prompted an alert sent to all CU students.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy