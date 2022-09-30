Read full article on original website
After Being Deported by U.S., Walter Cruz-Zavala Disappeared in Notorious Salvadoran Crackdown
Walter Cruz-Zavala should have been celebrating. Instead, he spent his 32nd birthday holed up on his father’s property in southern El Salvador, watching in horror as his nightmare scenario came to life on the local news. Just over a year had passed since Cruz-Zavala accepted his deportation from the...
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Israeli Forces Deliberately Killed Palestinian American Journalist, Report Shows
Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in May while reporting from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was deliberately and repeatedly targeted, along with her colleagues, despite being clearly identified as a member of the press, a new report released Tuesday concludes. The...
Reports: Migrant flights' mysterious recruiter identified
Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio
Former NSA Chief Keith Alexander Accused of Pump-and-Dump Investment Scheme
Retired Gen. Keith Alexander, a highly connected former intelligence agency official who once oversaw mass surveillance programs, is the latest high-profile executive to be accused of taking advantage of the “meme stock” craze to defraud ordinary investors. Alexander, a current board member for Amazon who previously served as...
Oklahoma Lawmaker Calls for Investigation of Prosecutors Who Convicted Richard Glossip
On the day Don Knight was supposed to witness his client’s execution at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, he instead stood in the press room at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “Today is the day that Richard Glossip was set to be killed by the state of Oklahoma,” he reminded reporters on Thursday afternoon. “An innocent man was set to be killed for the fourth time.”
Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers. Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Edward Caban is the only Puerto Rican to hold the position of First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD
Edward Caban is the first Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Police Department. He is the highest ranking Hispanic in the department, the highest ranking of Puerto Rican heritage.
