Read full article on original website
Related
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Police investigating CSU student’s death
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
1310kfka.com
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Westword
How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office
The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspects still at large after shootout with Boulder Police
The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting
The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
2 people found shot in Northglenn
Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Cold case: Who stabbed Michael Conner 92 times 25 years ago?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from Sept. 28, 1997.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you recognize this vehicle? It’s wanted in a deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who hit a person in Lakewood and fled the scene.
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
2 boys shot, killed by homeowner during reported trespass in Northglenn
Two boys were shot and killed by a homeowner in what was reported to Northglenn Police Department as trespassing and felony menacing.According to the Northglenn PD press release, police responded to a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street, where both boys were found with gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died. Police are saying early in this investigation it's believed the two boys broke a fence and got into the backyard of the home. They were approached by someone who lived at the home, and there was a shootout.There was no information that showed anyone else was injured in this shooting. Neither the names of the boys nor the person who lives at this home have been shared by NPD.Northglenn detectives also confirmed this deadly shooting and trespass scene was linked to another burglary in the area.Anyone with information can contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.
1310kfka.com
Judge denies venue change for Pankey’s second murder trial
A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Comments / 0